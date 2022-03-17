Moscow sets out strict new controls on foreigners trading Russian assets

* Russia temporarily stopped foreigners selling assets
* Foreigners now need to provide details before trading
* Applications for permits must be made in Russian language
(Adds details from the order, reaction)
LONDON/NEW YORK, March 17 (Reuters) - Russia laid down
strict new rules for foreigners seeking permits to buy and sell
Russian assets ranging from securities to real estate, a client
memo by Citigroup showed, amid an exodus of international
firms in response to Western sanctions.
Russia temporarily stopped foreigners trading Russian assets
this month, saying it wanted to ensure decisions to exit were
considered and not driven by political pressure, following
Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
It has now revealed the details of an application process
that must be followed before the Finance Ministry will decide if
assets can be traded, including disclosure of any beneficiaries
and strategic investments such as defense.
Funds with tens of billions of dollars in exposure to Russia
have been awaiting details on the restrictions they will face as
they seek to offload assets, against a backdrop of increasing
economic isolation for President Vladimir Putin.
"I don't think anyone in Russia dares tell Putin the
financial problems that lie ahead," said Alastair Winter, a
global investment strategist at Argyll Europe, predicting "mass
write-offs" for many foreigners exposed to the country.
The invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military
operation" to demilitarize Ukraine, has triggered an exodus of
international firms and has largely cut off Russia's economy
from the rest of the world.
The Russian authorities published Decree 81 this month that
stipulates that any transaction between Russians and foreign
counterparties requires permission from Russia's Government
Commission for Control of Foreign Investment.
Effectively this means foreign investors, who had acquired
Russian stocks and bonds without restrictions, were left stuck
with those holdings while the economy lurches from an enticing
oil-rich investment destination to a financial pariah.
"Russian authorities have announced the order for obtaining
permits to carry out operations determined by Decree 81. An
authorized body empowered to take decisions on the issuance of
permits has been established," the Citigroup memo says.
The process involves an application and related documents to
be submitted to the Russian finance ministry, in the Russian
language, containing "information on the purpose, subject,
content and essential conditions of the transaction."
Applicants must also disclose full information on
beneficiaries and beneficial owners, the memo says, as well as
details on any investments in companies in a "strategic sector"
such as aviation, space, production of natural resources or work
with weapons or military equipment.
"This is just a mechanism to control which entities can
transact foreign currencies and it won't be companies from
hostile countries that are exiting the country," said one
banking source about the rules.
Citigroup declined to comment beyond confirming the
authenticity of the memo.
A second bank source said they had advised clients against
trading under such terms, flagging fears about the sharing of
sensitive data and the lack of transparency on application
approvals or rejections.
