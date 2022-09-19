Moscow summons Canada envoy over Russian embassy attacks in Ottawa

MOSCOW, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry has
summoned the Canadian ambassador and issued a protest over
attacks on the Russian embassy in Ottawa, the ministry said on
Monday.
It said an unknown person threw a Molotov cocktail -
gasoline bomb - onto the grounds of the Russian embassy in
Ottawa. It also said "aggressive" demonstrators had blocked an
entrance to the consular section of the embassy.
A spokesperson for Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly
said violence and vandalism are not acceptable, and relevant
authorities were looking into the matter.
"We know that Canadians are shocked at the latest images
coming out of Izium," Joly spokesperson Adrien Blanchard said in
a statement. "That is why we will not spare any effort to hold
(Russian President Vladimir) Putin and his accomplices
accountable for their war crimes."
Ukrainian officials said last week that they had found 440
bodies in the woodlands near Izium, a town in northeastern
Ukraine recaptured from Russian forces earlier in September
during a counter-offensive in the Kharkiv region. They said most
of the dead were civilians.
The Kremlin on Monday rejected allegations that Russian
forces had committed war crimes in Ukraine's Kharkiv province as
a "lie".
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Grant McCool)