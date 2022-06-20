Moscow to summon EU ambassador to Russia over Kaliningrad transit - Kaliningrad governor

June 21 (Reuters) - The Russian foreign ministry will summon
on Tuesday European Union ambassador to Moscow Markus Ederer
over Lithuania's ban of the transit of goods under EU sanctions
through Kaliningrad, the governor of Kaliningrad said on Monday.
Vilnius banned the transit of goods under European Union
sanctions through Lithuanian territory to and from the Russian
exclave sandwiched between Lithuania and Poland, citing EU
sanction rules.
"This is, of course, a situation, that can be resolved by
diplomatic means," Anton Alikhanov, Kaliningrad's governor, told
the Russian television. "As far as I know, tomorrow Marcus
Ederer, the European Union ambassador to Russia, will be
summoned to the foreign ministry .... and he will be told of the
appropriate conditions involved here."
There was no immediate official confirmation from the
Russian foreign ministry about the summon.
