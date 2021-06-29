Moss Adams : combines with The Cadence Group, establishing a presence in the Salt Lake City region

SEATTLE and SALT LAKE CITY, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moss Adams, one of the largest accounting, consulting and wealth management firms in the nation, has agreed to combine with The Cadence Group, a risk management and advisory firm. Effective August 1, 2021, 75 professionals from The Cadence Group, including 10 partners, will join Moss Adams.

"Moss Adams is a very well-regarded firm that has shown a deep commitment for their employees and clients," said Gordy Jacobsen, president of The Cadence Group. "This combination provides us with the ability and resources to further grow our business while offering our clients more services to assist with their success."

Founded in 2005 in Salt Lake City, The Cadence Group operates primarily from California and Utah, and provides forward-looking risk management solutions to firms across the country. With significant experience across the attest and compliance space, the firm specializes in SOC reporting; SOX 404 compliance; PCI compliance, ISO 27001 compliance and FedRAMP attestations; penetration testing; and internal audit services.

"We're very excited to announce the combination with The Cadence Group, a firm that shares our core values and firm culture," said Eric Miles, managing partner of the consulting practice, Moss Adams. "With this capable team on board, we'll double our capacity and increase the types of services we offer to our clients in the risk advisory space."

"This combination establishes our presence in Salt Lake City, a vibrant innovation hub with some of the most exciting technology companies and startups in the world," said Chris Schmidt, chairman and CEO of Moss Adams. "In the coming years, we intend to expand our operations with additional personnel and a physical office location in Salt Lake City, allowing us to provide traditional accounting offerings and more consulting capabilities to clients in the region."

The Cadence Group's workforce is virtual and will continue to work remotely, primarily from Salt Lake City and San Francisco.

