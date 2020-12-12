Most Americans with allergies should be safe to get Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine-FDA

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Top U.S. Food and Drug Administration
regulators said on Saturday that most Americans with allergies
should be safe to receive the COVID-19 vaccine developed by
Pfizer Inc and Germany's Biotech SE.
The FDA, which authorized the nation's first COVID-19
vaccine on Friday night, said that only people who have
previously had severe allergic reactions to vaccines or
ingredients in this particular vaccine should avoid getting the
shot.
"We're telling people that unless they've had a severe
allergic reaction to the vaccine, or one of its components, they
can receive it," Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA division
that authorized the vaccine, said at a press conference.
After Britain began inoculations this week, two people with
severe allergies reported side effects and the British medicine
regulator advised that anyone with a history of anaphylaxis to a
medicine or food should not get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
"About 1.6% of the population has had a severe allergic
reaction of some sort or another to a food or some environmental
aspect and we would really not like to have that many people not
be able to receive the vaccine," Marks said.
The vaccine is seen as a key tool in stemming the
coronavirus pandemic that has killed nearly 300,000 people in
the United States.
The FDA advised people with allergies to consult with their
doctors to make sure that they are not allergic to any of the
component of the vaccine.
Pfizer executives said on Friday that there had been no
cases of severe allergic reactions to the vaccine during its
nearly 44,000 volunteer late-stage clinical trial. That trial
excluded people with a history of severe allergic reactions to
any vaccine or to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine's ingredients.
They said there were no anaphylactic episodes related to the
vaccine in the trial, which did include about 6,000 participants
respectively in both the vaccine and placebo groups with a range
of allergic conditions such as pollen allergies and food
allergies. Those participants had a history of symptoms
including anaphylaxis.
