* Indian stocks fall more than 2%
* Thai baht emerges lead gainer among Asian FX
* Asian equities mixed

By Archishma Iyer
       June 4 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were boosted by a weaker
greenback overnight on Tuesday, as data from the world's largest economy pointed
towards a growth slowdown, while Indian markets slumped after a sharp rally in
the previous session. 
    Elections in emerging markets across the world have taken centre-stage this
week with Mexico's Claudia Sheinbaum becoming the country's first woman
president, and the African National Congress suffering its worst election in 30
years in South Africa. 
    In Mexico, the peso had closed at its lowest since last November,
while stocks slumped over 6%, as markets feared that the election might
bring constitutional change and diminish checks and balances. 
    Indian stocks meanwhile fell more than 3.5% as Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance's lead was below
expectations and the extent of the victory was not clear. Equities in Mumbai
scaled record highs the previous day after exit polls projected a big win for
Modi. 
    The Indian rupee also fell about 0.3% to trade at 83.415 per
dollar. 
    "Elections in South Africa, India, and Mexico have generated sizeable
reactions in financial markets. Those moves may not last – often the immediate
reaction to political events proves overdone – but they highlight the potential
for electoral surprises to generate volatility," analysts from Capital Economics
said.
    Elsewhere in Asia, most currencies were on the front foot. The Thai baht
 led the pack with a 0.6% gain, after the dollar took a breather
overnight due to data showing signs of a softer U.S. economy, which boosted the
possibility of an earlier Fed rate cut.  
    Markets now await the monthly U.S. payroll figures on Friday, where traders
could get clarity on where interest rates are headed. 
    The Malaysian ringgit and the Indonesian rupiah rose about
0.2%, while the Philippine peso and the Taiwan dollar traded
flat. 
    The Philippine central bank said it is ready to take action when the peso is
under stress. 
    The South Korean won rose about 0.2%. The Asian trade
bellwether's inflation in May slowed to a 10-month low, which could make the
central bank lower its policy in the fourth quarter.  
    Asian shares, however, were mixed on Tuesday after poor data from the U.S,
with stocks from Singapore, Taiwan, and Philippines losing
between 0.1% and 1.8%. 
    Other equities such as Malaysia and Indonesia rose 0.7% and
1.2% each. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS:    
    ** Indonesia's 10-year benchmark yield falls to 6.871% 
    ** Thailand needs to fix credit access problems, central bank says
    ** Central banks turn cautious on China's yuan, keen on dollars and gold
    
    
 Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0405 GMT
 COUNTRY      FX RIC          FX     FX    INDEX   STOCKS    STOCKS
                           DAILY  YTD %           DAILY %     YTD %
                               %                           
 Japan                     -0.19  -9.81             -0.39     15.86
 China                     -0.06  -2.04             -0.02      3.46
 India                     -0.31  -0.23             -1.88      5.04
 Indonesia                 +0.09  -5.03              1.29     -2.01
 Malaysia                  +0.25  -2.18              0.68     10.51
 Philippines               -0.02  -5.64             -1.77     -1.46
 S.Korea                   +0.17  -6.25             -0.48      0.54
 Singapore                 -0.04  -2.01             -0.16      3.19
 Taiwan                    +0.01  -5.12             -0.61     19.37
 Thailand                  +0.60  -6.60              0.28     -4.69
 
    

 (Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)