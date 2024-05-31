* Thai baht, Taiwan dollar set for first monthly gain since
Jan
* US PCE data due out later in day
* Indonesia, Philippine stocks set for monthly losses

By Archishma Iyer
       May 31 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies moved in a
narrow range on Friday but were set for monthly gains, while
shares rose as investors awaited a key U.S. inflation reading
for clues on global interest rates.
    Thailand's baht and the Taiwan dollar were poised for their
first monthly rises since the start of the year, while the
Indonesian rupiah was set to record its first monthly gain since
February.
    Other currencies such as the Singapore dollar and Malaysia's
ringgit were also set to post monthly rises.
    On Friday, the Taiwan dollar, Thai baht
and Malaysian ringgit and the South Korean won
traded flat to lower. 
    The Indonesian rupiah and the Philippine peso
hardly moved during the day.
    Indonesia's central bank said it was monitoring the foreign
exchange market to balance supply-demand dynamics for the
greenback and maintain market confidence.
    The U.S personal consumption expenditures reading due later
in the day is the main focus of traders looking for guidance on
the outlook for policy rates.
    In Asia, traders are bracing for a deluge of inflation data
next week from Thailand, the Philippines, Taiwan, Indonesia and
South Korea to gauge how their respective central banks would
react to control price pressures.
    "Headline inflation across most of Emerging Asia is now
either below or only slightly above central bank targets.
Nevertheless, policymakers have struck a slightly more hawkish
tone recently due to concerns about currency weakness," Capital
Economics analysts said. 
   "We think that weaker growth and demand-side inflationary
pressure... will create the conditions for most central banks to
cut interest rates before the end of the year."
    Investors are also awaiting election results from India,
South Africa and Mexico next week that could move markets. 
    "As we await more U.S. data, EM local and FX markets will
likely trade to the tune of idiosyncratic factors in the near
term," Barclays analysts said in a note.
    In stock markets, shares in Seoul, Manila and
Singapore rose between 0.1% and 1%, while those in
Jakarta and Taipei fell 0.7% and 0.9%,
respectively 
    However, Indonesian stocks were set for their worst month in
a year and Philippine stocks were poised for their biggest
monthly fall since last October. 
    Chinese stocks reversed early gains after a survey
showed a fall in May manufacturing activity, which kept the call
for additional fiscal stimulus afloat. They closed 0.2% down.
    In Japan, inflation accelerated in May but price growth
excluding the effects of fuel eased, heightening uncertainty on
the timing of the central bank's next interest rate hike. 
    Japan signalled again that it would take action against
excessive currency movement, ahead of the release of data
showing whether the country spent money in the foreign exchange
market in late April and May.
    
    HIGHLIGHTS:    
    ** Indonesia's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls to 6.930% 
    ** Philippine c.bank sees May inflation at 3.7% to 4.5%
    ** Pakistan PM Sharif to visit China June 4-8, foreign
ministry says
    
    
  Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0720 GMT
 COUNTRY      FX RIC          FX  FX YTD    INDEX  STOCKS  STOCKS
                           DAILY       %            DAILY   YTD %
                               %                        %  
 Japan                     -0.12  -10.15             1.14   15.01
 China                     -0.17   -2.02            -0.16    3.76
 India                     -0.05   -0.18             0.15    3.64
 Indonesia                 +0.03   -5.26            -0.83   -4.09
 Malaysia                  -0.06   -2.44            -0.35    9.89
 Philippines               -0.02   -5.45             0.96   -0.26
 S.Korea                   -0.37   -6.97             0.04   -0.71
 Singapore                 -0.16   -2.44             0.26    2.83
 Taiwan                    +0.10   -5.17            -0.89   18.09
 Thailand                  -0.24   -7.10            -0.26   -4.79
 

