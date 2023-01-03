Most EU countries back COVID pre-departure testing for flights from China

BRUSSELS, Jan 3 (Reuters) -
Most European Union countries favour introducing
pre-departure COVID testing for travellers from China, the
European Commission said on Tuesday, as Beijing plans to lift
travel restrictions on its citizens despite a wave of COVID
infections.
The common EU approach emerged after a meeting on
Tuesday of the Health Security Committee, an EU advisory body of
national health experts from the EU-s 27 countries and chaired
by the Commission.
"The overwhelming majority of countries are in favour of
pre-departure testing," a Commission spokesman said.
"These measures would need to be targeted at the most
appropriate flights and airports and carried out in a
coordinated way to ensure their effectiveness," he said.
The Commission on Tuesday prepared a draft proposal for
the talks, which included a recommendation for mask wearing on
flights from China, wastewater monitoring for aircraft arriving
from China, genomic surveillance at airports and increased
monitoring and sequencing and increased EU vigilance on testing
and vaccination.
"This will now be revised and adopted based on the input
of (EU) Member States," the Commission spokesman said, adding
more talks on the measures would take place at another meeting
of EU health officials on Wednesday afternoon.
The spokesman said all EU countries agreed they needed a
coordinated approach to the changing situation in China and to
deal with implications of increased travel from China to Europe
after China lifts its stringent pandemic polices on Jan 8th.
The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control
said last week it did not currently recommend measures on
travellers from China.
It said the variants circulating in China were already
in the European Union, that EU citizens had relatively high
vaccination levels and the potential for imported infections was
low compared to daily infections in the EU, with healthcare
systems currently coping.
