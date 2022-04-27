Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Most French voters do not want parliament majority for Macron - poll

04/27/2022 | 10:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tribute ceremony for late French actor Michel Bouquet, at the Hotel des Invalides, in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Six out of 10 French people do not want French President Emmanuel Macron's party to win a majority in parliament elections in June, said an Elabe opinion poll on Wednesday.

The poll shows that 61% of French voters would prefer that parliament elections on June 12 and June 19 result in a majority of members of parliament in opposition to Macron. That percentage rises to 69% among working-class voters and close to 90% among far-right and far-left voters.

Following Macron's win in presidential elections this month, his LREM ruling party hopes to win an outright majority again, as it had during Macron's first term. If LREM and its Modem party ally do not win a majority, Macron would be forced to make a coalition agreement with other parties.

Far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon has said that he wants to be Macron's prime minister in a coalition government that could block or water down many of the reforms that Macron wants to push through, notably the increase of the retirement age.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:06aWine trade faces supply chain, war fallout after record year - OIV
RE
11:06aT-Mobile profit beat estimates as 5G boosts subscriber growth
RE
11:05aU.S. Representative Greene gave 'dubious' court testimony, voters allege
RE
11:03aU.S. charges Archegos founder Hwang with fraud alleging 'brazen scheme'
RE
11:01aGupta's GFG Alliance addresses raided across Britain
RE
10:57aGold falls to two-month low as dollar surge hurts appeal
RE
10:56aAmerican Trevor Reed released from Russia in prisoner swap
RE
10:56aIndonesia stuns markets as it widens ban to include CPO, refined palm oil
RE
10:56aMost French voters do not want parliament majority for Macron - poll
RE
10:47aExxon declares force majeure on Russian Sakhalin-1 operations
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chip startups using light instead of wires gaining speed and investment..
2Wall Street tumbles, as European shares again retreat
3Euro hits 5-year low after Russia halts gas; stocks stage small rebound
4Deutsche Bank extends quarterly profit streak but Ukraine clouds outloo..
5Alphabet A : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS