Most German companies grappling with bottlenecks, price rises - DIHK

The survey of 3,000 firms across all sectors found 83% of companies were complaining about price increases or supply chain bottlenecks for raw materials, intermediate products and goods.

"Shortages of raw materials and supply chain problems are hitting the German economy across the board," Volker Treier, DIHK's head of foreign trade, said.

"The current development may noticeably complicate the economic recovery process after the crisis," he said, adding the pre-crisis level of gross domestic product might not be reached before mid-2022.

