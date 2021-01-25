Most JGB yields fall after solid 40-year auction

TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Yields on most Japanese government
bonds (JGBs) fell on Tuesday after an auction of 40-year notes
witnessed solid demand, easing concerns around investors' low
appetite for new debt.
Weighing on yields further was higher demand for safe assets
due to worries about a delay in U.S. fiscal stimulus and
concerns about the slow pace of coronavirus vaccinations.
Japan's finance ministry received bids worth 2.86 times the
amount of bonds sold, which was higher than the bid-cover ratio
of 2.67 at the previous auction of 40-year debt in November.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.09 point to
151.97, with a trading volume of 10,950 lots.
The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to
0.030%, while the 20-year JGB yield fell 1 basis
point to 0.435%.
At the long end of the curve, the 30-year JGB yield
fell 0.5 basis point to 0.650%. The 40-year JGB
yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.705%.
The five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to
minus 0.125%.
At the short end, the two-year JGB yield was
flat at minus 0.140%.
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)