Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Most JGB yields fall after solid 40-year auction

01/25/2021 | 11:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Yields on most Japanese government bonds (JGBs) fell on Tuesday after an auction of 40-year notes witnessed solid demand, easing concerns around investors' low appetite for new debt.

Weighing on yields further was higher demand for safe assets due to worries about a delay in U.S. fiscal stimulus and concerns about the slow pace of coronavirus vaccinations.

Japan's finance ministry received bids worth 2.86 times the amount of bonds sold, which was higher than the bid-cover ratio of 2.67 at the previous auction of 40-year debt in November.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.09 point to 151.97, with a trading volume of 10,950 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.030%, while the 20-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.435%.

At the long end of the curve, the 30-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.650%. The 40-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.705%.

The five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.125%.

At the short end, the two-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.140%. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aAre you being served? Five-star tips for client relations in a masked era
RE
12:15aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Sees its european sales rise by 18.4% to 538,000 vehicles in 2021
RE
12:15aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Says will aim to achieve operating margin of 4-5% this year
RE
12:15aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Sees its china sales rise by 27.6% to 562,000 vehicles in 2021
RE
12:15aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Expects 2021 capex 8.9 trln won
RE
12:15aHyundai motor q4 net profit 1.3 trln won vs consensus forecast of 1.5 trln won
RE
12:15aHyundai motor q4 operating profit 1.6 trln won vs consensus forecast of 1.6 trln won
RE
12:15aHyundai motor q4 revenue 29.2 trln won vs consensus forecast of 29.4 trln won
RE
12:15aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Sees its north american regions' sales rise by 12% to 909,000 (not 812,000) vehicles in 2021
RE
12:11aHYUNDAI MOTOR : To pay year-end dividend of 3,000 won per common share
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"