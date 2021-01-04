Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Most OPEC+ countries prefer to hold output steady in Feb - sources

01/04/2021 | 06:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON/DUBAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Most OPEC+ countries would like to postpone a planned increase in oil output from February due to weakening fuel demand amid new global lockdowns to stop the spread of the coronavirus, three OPEC+ sources said on Monday.

OPEC+, a group combining OPEC and allies such as Russia, meets later on Monday after a meeting of OPEC+ experts on Sunday, when OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said he saw downside risks for oil markets in the first half of 2021.

"Amid the hopeful signs, the outlook for the first half of 2021 is very mixed and there are still many downside risks to juggle," said Barkindo.

"Curbs on social and economic activity remain in place in a number of countries, and there is concern about the emergence of a pernicious new strain of the virus," Barkindo said.

In December, OPEC+ decided to increase production by 0.5 million bpd from January as part of a 2 million bpd gradual rise this year, but many members have questioned the need for a further boost due to spreading coronavirus infections.

Brent oil prices rose above $53 per barrel on Monday, touching multi-month highs on expectations that OPEC+ will hold output steady in February.

OPEC's leader Saudi Arabia has suggested a more cautious approach during previous meetings, while OPEC member the United Arab Emirates and non-OPEC member Russia have said they prefer a speedier increase.

OPEC+ was forced to cut production by a record amount in 2020 as global lockdown measures hammered fuel demand.

OPEC+ first cut output by 9.7 million bpd, then eased cuts to 7.7 million and ultimately to 7.2 million from January. (Reporting by Alex Lawler in London, Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova in Moscow; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Jan Harvey and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.59% 52.54 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.57% 73.255 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI 1.15% 48.97 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:15aUK lenders approved most mortgages since 2007, other lending slides
RE
06:13aPeugeot shareholders approve autos mega-merger with Fiat
RE
06:11aUK shopper numbers down 23.3% last week vs week before -Springboard
RE
06:05aMost OPEC+ countries prefer to hold output steady in Feb - sources
RE
06:04aGermany set to extend lockdown until Jan. 31 - Bild
RE
06:01aBots inc retains prestigious patent law firm to handle bitcoin atm patents and other blockchain technologies
GL
06:00aVenezuela's oil exports sink to 1940's level under tighter U.S. sanctions -data
RE
05:56aLadbrokes owner says MGM's $11 billion takeover bet undervalues company
RE
05:56aSOUTH KOREA : Relief at source for dividend payments of DRs in foreign collective safe custody
PU
05:53aFactories bounce back from COVID-19 hit, tighter controls cloud outlook
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : A 2021 VISION: what every fund manager is buying (or selling)
2CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : MGM seeks to buy Ladbrokes owner Entain - WSJ
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : JP Morgan gives a Sell rating
4Aviation reinsurance rates rise by up to 250% - report
5XPENG INC. : XPENG : Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ