Most base metals dip on profit-taking; copper hits 1-month high

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Most base metals fell on Wednesday with
investors booking profits from recent rallies as 2021 draws to a
close, but copper prices in London jumped to a one-month high on
arbitrage trades.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange,
which was closed on Monday and Tuesday for public holidays, was
up 0.9% at $9,653 a tonne by 0451 GMT. It touched $9,706 earlier
in the session, highest since Nov. 26.
The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange, however, ended the morning trade 0.7%
lower at 69,870 yuan ($10,966.36) a tonne, after scaling a
one-month high on Tuesday.
"COMEX versus LME arbs is firmer after the break, helping to
support the LME flat price higher, and this could be credited to
firmer U.S. equities price levels," a Singapore-based trader
said.
U.S. stocks closed mixed on Tuesday, but S&P 500 hit a
record intraday high earlier in the session on easing worries
over the impact of the rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus
variant on the global economic recovery.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Metals traded on the Shanghai exchange are expected to
decline from this year's highs, but will still find demand
support from top metals consumers China and remain above
pre-COVID-19 levels.
* China's top copper smelters kept floor treatment and
refining charges for copper concentrate in the first quarter of
2022 flat from the previous quarter, two people with knowledge
of the matter said on Wednesday.
* LME zinc, which hit a two-month high on Dec. 23,
fell 1.7% to $3,460 a tonne by 0439 GMT, extending losses to a
third session. Shanghai zinc slipped 0.6% to 23,890
yuan a tonne.
* LME aluminium fell 1.5% to $2,796 a tonne,
retreating from a two-month high on Dec. 24. Shanghai aluminium
rose 0.3% to 19,815 yuan a tonne.
* LME nickel dropped 0.4% to $19,965 a tonne, while
Shanghai nickel lost 0.9% to 147,310 yuan a tonne.
* LME lead shed 0.5% to $15,355 a tonne but Shanghai
lead gained 0.2% to $2,283 a tonne.
* LME tin slipped 0.3% to $39,150 a tonne, while
Shanghai tin was virtually flat at 289,430 yuan a
tonne.
($1 = 6.3713 yuan)
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)