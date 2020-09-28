Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Most executives seek work-life balance after experiencing pandemic blues -survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 09:24am EDT

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Nearly eight out of 10 corporate executives have experienced poor mental health during the coronavirus crisis, prompting a number of them to re-evaluate and improve work-life balance, a survey showed on Monday.

Many top company officials in France and Egypt were most likely to have recalibrated their lives after experiencing the pandemic blues, followed by those in the United Arab Emirates, the United States and Britain, according to a survey of about 2,000 high net-worth individuals by health insurer Bupa Global.

The COVID-19 crisis has forced a vast majority of people, including top executives, to work remotely as governments imposed sweeping measures to curb the spread of the pandemic, putting a strain on physical and mental well-being.

Executives plan to exercise more regularly, eat a better diet, make time for meditation and spend more time with family and friends, the survey said.

"With the pandemic impacting mental health so heavily, it's really important that business leaders work to address any issues both personally and at their organizations," Bupa's medical director Luke James said

The survey also found that less than a third of the participants intend to keep working from home primarily, and a quarter of them planned to trim working hours.

Women were more likely than men to opt for working from home, it showed, although those with children were less likely to take that option.

"Anyone who has been working from home around young children or trying to juggle work and home-schooling will know it can be challenging," Bupa Managing Director Sheldon Kenton said.

As the line between work and personal space blurs, about a fifth of the high net-worth individuals surveyed said they would work remotely from their holiday homes as travel and face-to-face meetings decline. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:38aWall Street opens higher led by banks, travel stocks
RE
09:38aTSX opens higher on energy boost, China optimism
RE
09:37aGove says Brexit treaty undercut clauses will remain in bill
RE
09:37aEU and Britain far apart as key week of Brexit talks begins
RE
09:37aAs Brexit talks intensify, banks see sharply higher risk of no-deal exit
RE
09:36aTSX opens higher on energy boost, China optimism
RE
09:35aFAO's Committee on Agriculture focuses on how livestock sector transformation can contribute to achieving the SDGs
PU
09:35aISABEL SCHNABEL :  When markets fail – the need for collective action in tackling climate change
PU
09:34aWall Street opens higher led by banks, travel stocks
RE
09:29aGermany's Scholz calls Navalny poisoning "brutal, murderous attack"
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Siemens Energy has modest debut on Frankfurt stock exchange
2SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A : Siemens Energy Makes Trading Debut With EUR16 Billion Market Capitaliza..
3TOTAL SE : TOTAL SA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
4ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : says 59% of SMA patients getting Evrysdi can sit - trial data
5SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB : SKI: Handelsbanken has satisfied customers and the most highly regarded app

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group