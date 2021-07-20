Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Most institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds

07/20/2021 | 12:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple, Litecoin are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken

LONDON (Reuters) - Seven in 10 institutional investors expect to invest in or buy digital assets in the future, although price volatility is the main barrier for new entrants, a study by Fidelity's cryptocurrency business found.

More than half of the 1,100 institutional investors surveyed globally by Coalition Greenwich on behalf of Fidelity Digital Assets between December and April said they had digital asset investments.

Around 90% of those interested in investing in future said they expected their company's or their clients' portfolios to include digital asset investments within the next five years, the research found.

This included direct cryptocurrency investments or exposure through stocks of cryptocurrency companies or other investment products.

Those surveyed included high net worth investors, family offices, digital and traditional hedge funds, financial advisors and endowments.

Launched in 2018, Fidelity Digital Assets is the cryptocurrency business of Boston-based Fidelity Investments and offers institutional investors custody and execution services for assets such as bitcoin.

The company was one of the first mainstream financial services providers to embrace cryptocurrencies, which increasingly have attracted established financial institutions.

TP ICAP the world's biggest inter-dealer broker, late last month said it was launching a cryptocurrency trading platform with Fidelity and Standard Chartered's digital assets custody unit.

Despite the mainstream interest, cryptocurrency prices and trading volumes have slumped. Bitcoin has fallen around 50% since its high in April.

The firms surveyed cited price volatility as the biggest obstacle for new investors, followed by the lack of fundamentals needed to assess value and concerns around market manipulation.

In a survey last month JPMorgan Chase & Co, found only 10% of institutional investment firms trade cryptocurrencies, with nearly half labeling the emerging asset class as "rat poison" or predicting it would be a temporary fad.

(Reporting by Anna Irrera; editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Anna Irrera


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO -4.19% 25094.91 Real-time Quote.14.29%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -4.27% 29582.17 Real-time Quote.10.34%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -3.25% 146.97 Delayed Quote.19.55%
TP ICAP GROUP PLC -3.25% 186.36 Delayed Quote.-9.27%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:13aSOS : Stranded and shattered seafarers threaten global supply lines
RE
12:05aBLACKROCK : Lack of diversity, independence drove critical board votes
RE
12:04aMost institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
RE
12:03aAnalysis - Beyond security crackdown, Beijing charts state-controlled data market
RE
07/19Rockets land near Kabul presidential palace during Eid prayers -TV
RE
07/19Gold recovers on lower bond yields, Delta variant fears
RE
07/19India's 30,093 new COVID-19 cases are lowest daily figure in 4 mths
RE
07/19India's overall covid-19 death toll reaches 414,482 - health ministry
RE
07/19India's daily covid-19 deaths rise by 374 - health ministry
RE
07/19RESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money Market Operations as on July 19, 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Most institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
2RICOH COMPANY, LTD. : RICOH : to exhibit its plant-derived new material “PLAiR” at NET ZERO Leader..
3VALE S.A. : VALE S A : Dalian coking coal futures rise to over 2-month high as supply remains tight
4TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD : TRINA SOLAR : publishes the 210 Vertex white Paper 2.0, setting the benchmark for high-..
5ADB trims developing Asia's 2021 economic growth forecast to 7.2%

HOT NEWS