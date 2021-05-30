Most major Gulf markets fall, Saudi bucks trend

In Abu Dhabi, the main share index lost 0.5%, weighed down by a 1.5% fall in First Abu Dhabi Bank and an 8.1% slide in Abu Dhabi National Company for Distribution (ADNOC Distribution).

ADNOC Distribution, the largest operator of petrol stations and convenience stores in the United Arab Emirates, extended losses for a second day after its parent Company Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said it raised $1.64 billion by issuing exchangeable bonds and additional shares to investors in its listed retail unit ADNOC Distribution.

The transaction could increase ADNOC Distribution's free float to 30%.

Dubai's index closed 0.3% lower, giving up early gains.

Dubai Investments weighed most on the index, declining 2.3%. Losses were partially offset by a 0.4% gain in Emirates NBD Bank.

The Dubai index is nearly 8% up this month, cushioned by growth in the non-oil private sector and analysts' expectations of economic recovery.

The Qatari index slipped 0.3% following a decline in financial and energy stocks. Commercial Bank shed 2% and Qatar Fuel was 1.6% lower.

Bucking the trend in the Gulf, Saudi Arabia's benchmark share index closed 0.3% up, its fourth consecutive day of gains.

Al Rajhi Bank was up 0.6%, while hospital operator Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group and Saudi Telecom both rose 1.5%.

Outside the Gulf, the Egyptian blue-chip index rose 0.6%. The country's largest lender Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB) gained 1.5%.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.3% to 10,548

ABU DHABI fell 0.5% to 6,513

DUBAI eased 0.3% to 2,809

QATAR shed 03% to 10,731

EGYPT was up 0.6% to 10,302

BAHRAIN gained 0.4% to 1,538

OMAN up 0.1% to 3,836

KUWAIT added 0.2% to 6,738

(Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Maqsood Alam