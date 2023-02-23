Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Most of Banxico board eyes lower rate hike at next policy meeting

02/23/2023 | 10:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Central Bank presents coin commemorating the 100th anniversary of the arrival of the Mennonites to Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Most of the Bank of Mexico's board members consider its benchmark interest rate could be increased more moderately at the next monetary policy meeting, minutes of the central bank's latest meeting showed on Thursday.

In a decision announced on Feb. 9, the five-member board unanimously voted to raise the key rate by 50 basis points to 11.00%, above expecations for a 25 point hike, citing a complex inflation scenario and suggesting future hikes would be smaller.

"Most members of the board consider that, given the monetary policy stance already attained and depending on the evolution of incoming data, for the next policy meeting, the upward adjustment to the reference rate could be of lower magnitude," the minutes of the latest meeting showed.

The bank has carried out ten straight hikes of between 50 and 75 basis points since late 2021.

Banxico, as the Mexican central bank is known, has now raised its benchmark interest rate by 700 basis points during the current hiking cycle, which began in June 2021, as inflation surged past its target of 3%, plus or minus 1 percentage point.

Deputy governor Jonathan Heath told Reuters last week the bank's monetary tightening cycle is nearing its end and nominal interest rates could top out at between 11.25% and 11.75%, at which point rates would be kept steady to allow them to take effect.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Dave Graham)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
11:08aCanadian pension fund CDPQ posts first negative annual returns since financial crisis
RE
11:06aSiemens supervisory board chairman Snabe will not extend tenure beyond 2025 - source
RE
11:02aIce storm causes internet outage in Michigan - NetBlocks
RE
11:01aSpain eyes up to 10 Leopard tanks for Ukraine, PM says
RE
10:57aAnalysis-Why public health officials are not panicked about bird flu
RE
10:54aGermany supporting Ukraine, now others must deliver - German finance minister
RE
10:52aFirst salad, now leeks: growers warn of a British shortage
RE
10:51aFrom L.A. to Minneapolis, U.S. bashed by severe winter storms
RE
10:44a'The BBC does not have an agenda,' says its chief after India tax search
RE
10:39aMost of Banxico board eyes lower rate hike at next policy meeting
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nvidia cheer ripples through chips as investors assess Fed minutes
2Hensoldt confirms forecasts - 2022 growth in line with expectations
3Alibaba Group Announces December Quarter 2022 Results
4European shares rise as Nvidia's forecast boosts chip stocks
5Stocks struggle to make headway as rate rises loom

HOT NEWS