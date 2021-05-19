Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Motel 6 Awarded Franchisees' Choice Designation From the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA)

05/19/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, ON, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Realstar Hospitality is delighted to announce that Motel 6 has been named a recipient of the CFA 2021 Franchisees’ Choice Designation. Now in its 11th year, the annual Franchisees’ Choice Designation Program recognized Motel 6 for their accomplishments in franchise service.

This esteemed endorsement is presented to CFA member brands whose franchisees voluntarily participated in an independently administered survey. Franchisees were asked to assess Motel 6 in many areas, including the franchisee selection process, franchisee information package, corporate leadership, business planning and marketing, training and support, ongoing operations and the relationship between the franchisor and franchisee.

“We are honored to receive the 2021 Franchisees’ Choice Designation and greatly appreciate the ongoing support of the Canadian Franchise Association,” said Irwin Prince, President & COO, Realstar Hospitality. “It’s truly gratifying to our entire team of hospitality professionals to know that our franchise family recognizes and appreciates their efforts, all the more so as we have worked through some of the most challenging times in our industry. This accolade is a direct reflection of our team’s dedication and support of our outstanding franchisees,” added Prince.

In the due diligence process of investigating a franchise opportunity, speaking with existing franchisees about the opportunity being explored is essential. For prospective franchisees, the Franchisees’ Choice Designation identifies that a franchise brand has received a solid endorsement through its satisfaction ratings from its franchisees. The 2021 Franchisees’ Choice Designees are representative of the diversity of franchise opportunities and the standard of excellence of CFA members. 

“Everyday Canadians sharing success and Growing Together™ is one of franchising’s core principles and what we celebrate year after year when we honour our Franchisees’ Choice Designees,” says Sherry McNeil, CFA President & Chief Executive Officer. “We extend our congratulations to Motel 6 along with all of this year’s Franchisees’ Choice Designees on receiving this remarkable vote of confidence from their franchisees.”

To learn more about Motel 6, visit https://www.motel6.com/content/g6/en/home.html.

For more information about the Franchisees’ Choice Designation and a complete list of winners, visit https://www.cfa.ca/cfa-awards/.

-30-

About Motel 6

Motel 6 helps travelers save more for what they travel for at its more than 1,400 company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and Canada. Growing faster than any of its competitors, Motel 6 has used the tagline, "We'll leave the light on for you®" for more than 29 years, earning the chain the highest brand recognition in the economy lodging segment. Motel 6 offers standard amenities including free Wi-Fi Internet access, free local calls, no long-distance access charges, free morning coffee and expanded cable channel line-up. Most locations offer swimming pools and guest laundry facilities. For more information, visit www.motel6.com.

 

About the Canadian Franchise Association

The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) helps everyday Canadians realize the dream of building their own business. CFA advocates on issues that impact this dream on behalf of more than 700 brand members and over 40,000 franchisees from many of Canada’s best-known and emerging franchise brands. Beyond its role as the voice of the franchise industry, CFA strengthens and develops franchising by delivering best-practice education and creating rewarding connections between Canadians and the opportunities in franchising. Canadian franchises contribute over $100 billion per year to the Canadian economy and create jobs for more than 1.9 million people. Learn more at www.cfa.ca or www.FranchiseCanada.Online.

 

CFA Media Contact: Laura D’Angelo, Fishman Canada Inc. | Tel: (647) 725-9735 | E-mail: laura@fishmancanada.com

Attachments 


Avery Bigford
Motel 6 / Studio 6 Canada
4169668498
avery.bigford@realstarhospitality.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pMOLSON COORS BEVERAGE  : to more than quadruple production capacity for booming Canadian hard seltzer business
PU
05:59pCCR S A  : Material Fact - ANTT Decision
PU
05:58pITOK Capital Corp. Announces Intention to Apply for Re-Listing on the TSX Venture Exchange
NE
05:57pStocks fall after Fed minutes, crypto chaos
RE
05:57pCareSource Enrollment Surges During Special Open Enrollment Period
GL
05:57pGUARDANT HEALTH  : Presents Data at 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting Showing Utility of Liquid Biopsy in Early- and Late-Stage Cancers
BU
05:57pCommunications Services Up As Investors Hedge On AT&T Deal Implications -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:56pMyriad Genetics to Share New Data at 2021 ASCO Validating Personalized Breast Cancer Risk Assessments for Women of All Ancestries
GL
05:55pMotel 6 Awarded Franchisees' Choice Designation From the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA)
GL
05:55pCSE BULLETIN : Name Change - DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. (DIGI)
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BITCOIN PLUNGES: A bust or a buy?
2EXPLAINER: What Beijing's new crackdown means for crypto in China
3BITCOIN PLUNGES: A bust or a buy?
4Dollar advances as Fed minutes open door to future taper talks
5TODAY ON WALL STREET: At the start of a shift

HOT NEWS