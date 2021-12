Feeling her childhood was taken away from her, she now tries to bring happiness and joy to children facing difficult circumstances.

"I never had a childhood, so I wanted to give it and plant it in these children," said the now 24 year old.

Abasi arrives to the camp on a bike, dressed in Santa Claus or "Mother Christmas", sings and plays games with children, hands out gifts and reminds them to pursue their dreams despite the difficulty of displacement.