Mother whose 11-year-old son died in Texas freeze sues for $100 mln

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The mother of an 11-year-old boy who died
after they lost electricity and heat in their Texas mobile home
during last week's freeze has filed a $100 million lawsuit
against two power companies for gross negligence.
Maria Pineda said the Electric Reliability Council of Texas
(ERCOT) and Entergy Corp are responsible for the death
of her son Cristian, who was found unresponsive on the morning
of Feb. 16 at home, where he shared a bed with his 3-year-old
brother.
More than 4 million people in Texas lost power and at least
two dozen people died after a snowstorm blanketed the state last
week and sent temperatures plunging well below freezing.
The complaint filed on Saturday accused the defendants of
ignoring a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission recommendation
following a 2011 freeze to "winterize" the power grid, and were
caught "wholly unprepared" when the grid failed last week.
Cristian froze to death "because grid wasn't a priority, and
the energy provider made decisions based on profits," said the
complaint filed in the Jefferson County District Court.
The family lives in Conroe, Texas, a Houston suburb.
ERCOT, a cooperative responsible for about 90% of Texas'
electricity, did not immediately respond on Monday to a request
for comment.
Entergy declined to discuss the lawsuit, but a spokesman
said: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of life in our
community."
Pineda's lawyer Tony Buzbee told ABC News he represents
seven families who suffered deaths in the storm's aftermath, and
more lawsuits against power companies are planned. An autopsy on
Cristian is being performed, ABC News said.
ERCOT began rolling blackouts on Feb. 15, saying they were
needed to avert a cascading, statewide outage.
President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration
for Texas on Saturday.
Texas has an unusual, deregulated energy market that lets it
avoid federal regulation but limits its ability to draw
emergency power from other grids.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Aurora
Ellis)