Motion Picture Association - Canada Responds to Online Streaming Act

02/03/2022 | 12:12pm EST
Toronto, Ontario, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STATEMENT ATTRIBUTABLE TO WENDY NOSS, PRESIDENT, MOTION PICTURE ASSOCIATION – CANADA

“We look forward to studying the details of the proposed legislation (Bill C-11) introduced yesterday.  We understand government’s desire that companies participating in the Canadian market should contribute to the achievement of Canadian goals - and the global producers and streaming services that we represent have been doing so for years: providing opportunities for Canadian creatives to develop and showcase their talent, and bringing entertainment made in Canada and with Canadians to the world. 

Last year alone, the productions of global studios and streaming services employed almost 140,000 Canadian creatives and film workers and involved spending of more than $5 billion – supporting all sorts of small to large businesses across the country.  Global studios and streaming services also accounted for 15% of the total investment in Canadian owned productions last year.  

Global producers and streaming services now account for more than half of all the production investments in Canada, and we believe these contributions must be considered in any policy framework.  The constantly evolving marketplace and innovative business models that have fueled the growth in production in Canada require a regulatory approach that is nimble and flexible, and we believe that the government views this as important too.

We look forward to working with government and all members of the Heritage Committee to ensure this new Bill creates the modern and flexible framework necessary to achieve Canada’s cultural and economic ambitions.”

ABOUT MOTION PICTURE ASSOCIATION – CANADA

The Motion Picture Association – Canada (MPA-Canada) serves as the voice and advocate of the major international producers and distributors of movies, television and streaming programming in Canada and is an affiliate of the Motion Picture Association, Inc. (MPA). The motion picture studios we serve include: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Netflix Studios, Paramount Pictures Corporation, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal City Studios and Warner Bros. Entertainment. 

