HOUSTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) -

Motiva Enterprises plans to restart the large coker at its 626,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery within the next two weeks, said people familiar with the company’s plans on Friday.

The 110,000-bpd DCU-2 coker was scheduled to restart by Feb. 15 from a planned overhaul that began on Jan. 8, according to the sources. The restart was delayed for needed repairs to valves and coke drums after the overhaul finished.

A Motiva spokesperson was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations.

Motiva could begin the coker restart as early as this weekend and complete the restart within a week, but the company is prepared to take up to two weeks to return the unit to full production, the sources said.

DCU-2 is the larger of two cokers at the Motiva refinery converting residual crude oil from distillation units into either motor fuel feedstocks or petroleum coke, which can be used as a coal substitute. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler and Marguerita Choy)