Motoclub Rolls Out First NFT Pack Drop and Announces New Sale Ahead of Barrett-Jackson's Inaugural Houston Auction

Los Angeles CA, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motoclub.io (“Motoclub”), the premier marketplace for digital automotive collectibles, is pleased to announce the lineup for the first of its SparkNFT pack drops, and that a new exclusive auction of Motoclub SparkNFTs will be taking place, all in partnership with Barrett-Jackson, the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.



Motoclub successfully launched its very first set of collectibles at Barrett-Jackson’s 2021 Las Vegas Auction, where four specially selected vehicle sales were commemorated as SparkNFTs.

Motoclub is now preparing to release the first of its regular SparkNFT pack drops, which are sold directly to collectors through the Motoclub.io website.

In partnership with Barrett-Jackson, individual auction sales of historically, and culturally significant vehicles will be chosen for minting; each will then be featured across 5 SparkNFTs: 1 x exclusive video, 3 x exclusive images, and 1 x custom illustration.

The vehicles chosen will be split into three series categories: Rare, Epic and Elite. The Elite pack drops will represent the most desirable of our SparkNFTs, with the Rare representing the most common, and there will be 25 SparkNFTs per series.

Rare packs will start at just $25 USD, with Epic and Elite packs priced at $50 USD and $200 USD respectively. Each pack will contain 5 random SparkNFTs, with collectors encouraged to buy, trade and sell their way to owning a complete series.

The very first Rare packs of the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Series will be released for sale on September 13, 2021 and will feature a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette, 1975 Chevrolet K5 Blazer, 1995 Mercedes Benz G350D Custom SUV, 2016 Nissan Nismo GT-R, and a 1977 Ford Bronco Custom formerly owned by comedian, and actor, Kevin Hart.

“I’m delighted that we’re finally seeing the first of our SparkNFT pack drops. Thanks to our partnership with Barrett-Jackson, we’ve got access to an awesome library of content and we look forward to sharing that with collectors and enthusiasts on a regular basis,” said Cameron Chell, CurrencyWorks Executive Chairman.

Later this month Barrett-Jackson will be holding its inaugural auction in Houston, Texas. This exciting event, held between September 16 – 18, 2021, will also play host to the next exclusive Motoclub SparkNFT auction, featuring two very carefully selected sales. More information on this will be published shortly.

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information go to http://www.motoclub.io

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Barrett-Jackson specializes in providing products and services to astute classic and collector car owners and automotive enthusiasts around the world from its bases in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Houston, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada.