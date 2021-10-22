22 October 2021 | 1100 hrs | 192/2021

In the third quarter of 2021, the stock of licensed motor vehicles increased by 2,851 over the previous quarter.

Motor Vehicles: Q3/2021

At the end of September 2021, the stock of licensed motor vehicles stood at 411,056. Out of this total, 76.0 per cent were passenger cars, 13.8 per cent were commercial motor vehicles, 9.1 per cent were motorcycles/ quadricycles/E-Kick Scooters and All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs), while buses and minibuses amounted to less than one per cent (Table 1). During the quarter under review, the stock of licensed motor vehicles increased at a net average rate of 31 motor vehicles per day (Chart 2).

Newly licensed motor vehicles

Newly licensed motor vehicles put on the road during the period under review amounted to 5,235. The majority of the newly licensed motor vehicles, 3,235 or 61.8 per cent of the total, were passenger cars, followed by motorcycle/E- bicycle/PA-Bicycle with 1,237 or 23.6 per cent. Newly licensed 'new' motor vehicles amounted to 2,859 or 54.6 per cent of the total, whereas newly licensed 'used' motor vehicles totalled 2,376 or 45.4 per cent (Tables 2-4). An average of 57 motor vehicles per day were newly licensed during the quarter under review (Chart 3).

Motor vehicles under restriction

During the third quarter of 2021, 7,130 motor vehicles were taken oﬀ the road due to a restriction. Out of these, 38.8 per cent were scrapped, 30.5 per cent were put up for resale, while 28.8 per cent were garaged. Motor vehicles that had their restriction ending during the quarter under review totalled 4,850. The majority were recorded as being garaged (51.8 per cent) or resold (47.7 per cent) (Tables 5-6).

Motor engine type

As at the end of September 2021, 243,383 motor vehicles or 59.2 per cent of the total had petrol-powered engines. Diesel-powered motor vehicles reached 156,350 or 38.0 per cent of the total. Electric and plug-in hybrid motor vehicles accounted for 1.4 per cent of the entire stock, with a total of 5,790 motor vehicles. When compared to the previous quarter, increases of 50.0 per cent, 22.5 per cent and 18.3 per cent were registered in the plug-in hybrid (diesel-electric), mild hybrid (diesel-electric) and plug-in hybrid (petrol-electric) motor vehicles respectively (Table 7) 

Chart 1. Stock of licensed motor vehicles by period