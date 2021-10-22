Log in
Motor Vehicles: Q3/2021​

10/22/2021 | 05:24am EDT
22 October 2021 | 1100 hrs | 192/2021

In the third quarter of 2021, the stock of licensed motor vehicles increased by 2,851 over the previous quarter.

Motor Vehicles: Q3/2021

At the end of September 2021, the stock of licensed motor vehicles stood at 411,056. Out of this total, 76.0 per cent were passenger cars, 13.8 per cent were commercial motor vehicles, 9.1 per cent were motorcycles/ quadricycles/E-Kick Scooters and All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs), while buses and minibuses amounted to less than one per cent (Table 1). During the quarter under review, the stock of licensed motor vehicles increased at a net average rate of 31 motor vehicles per day (Chart 2).

Newly licensed motor vehicles

Newly licensed motor vehicles put on the road during the period under review amounted to 5,235. The majority of the newly licensed motor vehicles, 3,235 or 61.8 per cent of the total, were passenger cars, followed by motorcycle/E- bicycle/PA-Bicycle with 1,237 or 23.6 per cent. Newly licensed 'new' motor vehicles amounted to 2,859 or 54.6 per cent of the total, whereas newly licensed 'used' motor vehicles totalled 2,376 or 45.4 per cent (Tables 2-4). An average of 57 motor vehicles per day were newly licensed during the quarter under review (Chart 3).

Motor vehicles under restriction

During the third quarter of 2021, 7,130 motor vehicles were taken oﬀ the road due to a restriction. Out of these, 38.8 per cent were scrapped, 30.5 per cent were put up for resale, while 28.8 per cent were garaged. Motor vehicles that had their restriction ending during the quarter under review totalled 4,850. The majority were recorded as being garaged (51.8 per cent) or resold (47.7 per cent) (Tables 5-6).

Motor engine type

As at the end of September 2021, 243,383 motor vehicles or 59.2 per cent of the total had petrol-powered engines. Diesel-powered motor vehicles reached 156,350 or 38.0 per cent of the total. Electric and plug-in hybrid motor vehicles accounted for 1.4 per cent of the entire stock, with a total of 5,790 motor vehicles. When compared to the previous quarter, increases of 50.0 per cent, 22.5 per cent and 18.3 per cent were registered in the plug-in hybrid (diesel-electric), mild hybrid (diesel-electric) and plug-in hybrid (petrol-electric) motor vehicles respectively (Table 7)

Chart 1. Stock of licensed motor vehicles by period

motor vehicles

420,000

400,000

380,000

360,000

340,000

320,000

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2019

2020

2021

period

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.

Compiled by: Regional, Geospatial, Energy and Transport Statistics Unit

1

Contact us: National Statistics Oﬃce, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 2000

T. +356 25997219, E. nso@gov.mt

https://twitter.com/NSOMALTA/

https://www.facebook.com/nsomalta/

2

Table 1. Stock of licensed motor vehicles by vehicle group and period

Minibus

Motorcycle/E-Bicycle/

E-Kick Scooter

Quad and ATV

Passenger car

Commercial vehicle

PA-Bicycle

Period

Agricultural

privateandCoachbus

hireGarage

Other

busRoute

drive-Self

Leased

Other

Leased

Other

Leased

Other

hireGarage

drive-Self

Leased

Taxi

Other

carrying-Goodsvehicle

purposeSpecialvehicle

tractorRoad

Total

2018

Q1

2,062

376

180

1,084

436

10

476

24,626

-

-

135

1,058

1,467

1,344

8,136

292

282,318

46,411

3,475

1,155

375,041

Q2

2,087

378

174

1,103

437

10

597

25,419

-

-

166

1,059

1,656

1,431

8,527

292

284,514

46,852

3,494

1,142

379,338

Q3

2,103

381

167

1,111

439

10

644

26,149

-

-

152

1,063

1,826

1,397

8,623

291

286,353

47,221

3,534

1,141

382,605

Q4

2,116

388

165

1,123

436

10

637

26,682

-

-

151

1,056

2,011

1,170

8,608

291

288,062

47,695

3,578

1,147

385,326

2019

Q1

2,131

404

159

1,149

431

10

631

27,138

-

-

152

1,051

2,190

1,092

8,794

291

289,399

47,989

3,621

1,143

387,775

Q2

2,155

402

155

1,171

432

10

873

27,852

-

-

171

1,065

2,398

1,129

9,620

290

290,870

48,503

3,672

1,146

391,914

Q3

2,176

406

143

1,247

462

10

944

28,517

-

-

155

1,070

2,492

1,109

9,718

292

292,330

49,003

3,728

1,153

394,955

Q4

2,191

396

136

1,293

450

10

1,231

29,034

-

-

145

1,082

2,575

903

9,652

289

293,711

49,491

3,768

1,151

397,508

2020

Q1

2,220

307

123

1,302

403

10

1,113

29,507

-

-

131

1,081

2,563

780

8,556

289

294,221

49,831

3,804

1,150

397,391

Q2

2,253

234

106

1,205

422

9

882

30,120

-

-

104

1,102

2,300

544

6,785

251

294,161

49,961

3,822

1,152

395,413

Q3

2,285

321

105

1,330

448

8

976

30,705

174

1

128

1,130

2,438

610

8,437

278

295,752

50,437

3,855

1,168

400,586

Q4

2,323

330

107

1,350

435

8

942

31,163

174

17

109

1,146

2,340

460

8,038

254

297,266

50,870

3,921

1,174

402,427

2021

Q1

2,352

310

106

1,354

433

6

1,030

31,641

487

36

120

1,143

2,270

426

7,859

228

298,364

51,014

3,955

1,169

404,303

Q2

2,368

334

103

1,384

433

6

1,174

32,656

1,010

60

143

1,155

2,341

476

8,412

248

299,514

51,254

3,973

1,161

408,205

Q3

2,389

346

104

1,402

440

6

1,263

33,588

996

112

145

1,152

2,470

532

8,856

262

300,375

51,457

3,996

1,165

411,056

Note: As from Q3 2021 data by vehicle group has been recategorised to include e-kick scooters. Refer to methodological note 6.

Chart 2. Average daily change in stock of licensed motor vehicles per quarter

70

60

50

40

vehicles

30

20

motor

10

0

-10

-20-30

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2019

period

2020

2021

Table 2. Newly licensed motor vehicles by category and period

Period

Agricultural

privateandCoachbus

Minibus

busRoute

Motorcycle/E-Bicycle/Bicycle-PA

ScooterKick-E

ATVandQuad

carPassenger

carrying-Goodsvehicle

purposeSpecialvehicle

2018

86

15

75

8

3,284

-

72

19,479

3,100

289

Q1

25

6

14

4

627

-

8

5,022

764

76

Q2

24

-

22

4

999

-

38

5,115

779

69

Q3

21

4

22

-

958

-

16

4,632

746

69

Q4

16

5

17

-

700

-

10

4,710

811

75

2019

85

47

206

46

3,766

-

59

18,889

3,251

348

Q1

14

19

30

6

628

-

9

4,931

783

78

Q2

26

7

29

-

1,116

-

14

5,272

856

99

Q3

27

17

83

40

1,026

-

15

4,519

824

99

Q4

18

4

64

-

996

-

21

4,167

788

72

2020

142

18

142

52

2,789

191

84

13,211

2,503

265

Q1

32

8

59

2

631

-

13

3,750

688

69

Q2

35

3

12

20

788

-

34

2,157

550

58

Q3

35

4

42

30

734

175

25

3,490

540

59

Q4

40

3

29

-

636

16

12

3,814

725

79

2021

Q1

32

1

17

-

638

332

23

3,307

484

73

Q2

28

1

19

-

1,384

548

18

3,346

469

59

Q3

28

4

27

-

1,237

153

15

3,235

468

52

Notes:

  1. Figures include 'new' and 'used' licensed motor vehicles.
  2. As from Q3 2021 data by vehicle category has been recategorised to include e-kick scooters. Refer to methodological note 6.

Table 3. Newly licensed 'new' motor vehicles by category and period

Period

Agricultural

privateandCoach bus

Minibus

busRoute

Motorcycle/E-Bicycle/Bicycle-PA

ScooterKick-E

ATVandQuad

carPassenger

carrying-Goodsvehicle

purposeSpecialvehicle

2018

7

1

21

-

2,511

-

62

8,175

905

41

Q1

1

1

5

-

441

-

4

2,206

200

10

Q2

2

-

7

-

753

-

36

2,181

204

14

Q3

3

-

6

-

779

-

14

1,814

272

8

Q4

1

-

3

-

538

-

8

1,974

229

9

2019

8

2

33

40

3,126

-

53

7,698

779

36

Q1

1

-

-

-

475

-

8

1,976

201

4

Q2

3

-

2

-

928

-

10

2,513

197

16

Q3

4

2

10

40

857

-

15

1,752

231

11

Q4

-

-

21

-

866

-

20

1,457

150

5

2020

15

1

96

51

2,373

191

81

4,602

630

42

Q1

4

-

39

1

522

-

10

1,440

179

10

Q2

2

-

5

20

698

-

34

714

121

8

Q3

4

1

30

30

635

175

25

1,282

135

9

Q4

5

-

22

-

518

16

12

1,166

195

15

2021

Q1

3

-

11

-

533

331

23

1,197

129

14

Q2

6

-

17

-

1,276

547

15

1,442

171

15

Q3

5

-

23

-

1,149

153

13

1,325

179

11

Note: As from Q3 2021 data by vehicle category has been recategorised to include e-kick scooters. Refer to methodological note 6.

Road tractor

Total

89

26,497

27 6,573

  1. 7,069
  2. 6,488

23 6,367

100 26,797

27 6,525

20 7,439

29 6,679

24 6,154

83 19,480

16 5,268

22 3,679

26 5,160

19 5,373

  1. 4,921
  2. 5,887
  3. 5,235

Road tractor

Total

  • 11,730
  • 2,871
  • 3,197
  • 2,897
  • 2,765
  • 11,781
  • 2,669
  • 3,670
  • 2,923
  • 2,519
  • 8,088
  • 2,207
  • 1,603
  • 2,329
  • 1,949
  • 2,241
  • 3,489

1 2,859

3

Table 4. Newly licensed 'used' motor vehicles by category and period

Period

Agricultural

privateandCoachbus

Minibus

busRoute

Motorcycle/E-Bicycle/Bicycle-PA

ScooterKick-E

ATVandQuad

carPassenger

carrying-Goodsvehicle

purposeSpecialvehicle

tractorRoad

Total

2018

79

14

54

8

773

-

10

11,304

2,195

248

82

14,767

Q1

24

5

9

4

186

-

4

2,816

564

66

24

3,702

Q2

22

-

15

4

246

-

2

2,934

575

55

19

3,872

Q3

18

4

16

-

179

-

2

2,818

474

61

19

3,591

Q4

15

5

14

-

162

-

2

2,736

582

66

20

3,602

2019

77

45

173

6

640

-

6

11,191

2,472

312

94

15,016

Q1

13

19

30

6

153

-

1

2,955

582

74

23

3,856

Q2

23

7

27

-

188

-

4

2,759

659

83

19

3,769

Q3

23

15

73

-

169

-

-

2,767

593

88

28

3,756

Q4

18

4

43

-

130

-

1

2,710

638

67

24

3,635

2020

127

17

46

1

416

-

3

8,609

1,873

223

77

11,392

Q1

28

8

20

1

109

-

3

2,310

509

59

14

3,061

Q2

33

3

7

-

90

-

-

1,443

429

50

21

2,076

Q3

31

3

12

-

99

-

-

2,208

405

50

23

2,831

Q4

35

3

7

-

118

-

-

2,648

530

64

19

3,424

2021

Q1

29

1

6

-

105

1

-

2,110

355

59

14

2,680

Q2

22

1

2

-

108

1

3

1,904

298

44

15

2,398

Q3

23

4

4

-

88

-

2

1,910

289

41

15

2,376

Note: As from Q3 2021 data by vehicle category has been recategorised to include e-kick scooters. Refer to methodological note 6.

motor vehicles

Chart 3. Average daily newly licensed 'new' and 'used' motor vehicles per quarter

90

80

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2019

2020

2021

period

New

Used

4

Table 5. Motor vehicles with restriction starting during Q3/2021 by category and restriction type

Restriction

Agricultural

privateandCoach bus

Minibus

busRoute

Motorcycle/E-Bicycle

ScooterKick-E

ATVandQuad

carPassenger

carrying-Goodsvehicle

purposeSpecialvehicle

Resale

-

-

2

-

111

-

2

1,869

185

5

Exported

-

-

-

-

9

-

-

52

6

1

Garaged

24

4

22

-

394

-

22

1,255

277

42

Scrapped

-

1

7

1

163

-

3

2,408

167

10

Other1

-

-

-

-

2

-

-

54

10

1

Total

24

5

31

1

679

-

27

5,638

645

59

  • Other minor restrictions such as seized by police, no engine, etc.

Note: As from Q3 2021 data by vehicle category has been recategorised to include e-kick scooters. Refer to methodological note 6.

Table 6. Motor vehicles with restriction ending during Q3/2021 by category and restriction type

Restriction

Agricultural

privateandCoach bus

Minibus

busRoute

Motorcycle/E-Bicycle

ScooterKick-E

ATVandQuad

carPassenger

carrying-Goodsvehicle

purposeSpecialvehicle

Resale

-

-

2

-

134

-

3

2,012

154

4

Exported1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6

1

-

Garaged

18

15

30

9

275

-

8

1,942

186

23

Other2

-

-

-

-

1

-

-

13

7

-

Total

18

15

32

9

410

-

11

3,973

348

27

  • Motor vehicles that have been exported and reimported.
  • Other minor restrictions such as seized by police, no engine, etc. Notes:
    1. There may be motor vehicles with restriction starting and ending during the same quarter.
    2. As from Q3 2021 data by vehicle category has been recategorised to include e-kick scooters. Refer to methodological note 6.

Road tractor

Total

  • 2,175
  • 72

12 2,052

3 2,763

168

21 7,130

Road tractor

Total

  • 2,311
  • 8
  • 2,510
  • 21

7 4,850

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 09:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS