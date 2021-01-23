Motorcycle Group launches its MotoLoan Program on January 25, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motorcycle Group will present lease and loan offers simultaneously to qualified applicants so motorcycle & powersports dealers can maximize their sales. Combined with the new application platform under MotoLogin.com, both dealers and their customers will use one application to get instant lease and loan options combined with instant credit decisions and deal desking 24/7 in an entirely paperless process.

"MotoLease® was the first to offer leasing in the powersports world in 2010," explains Maurice Salter, Chairman of the Board of MotoLease®, LLC. "So on January 25, 2021, we are pleased to announce the new MotoLoan Program will be added with MotoLease® to the Motorcycle Group family of offerings to offer motorcycles, side-by-sides, and ATVs."

MotoLoan offers a zero-down, up to an 84-month loan to applicants with credit scores 600 and above, which is the first in the industry. MotoLease will continue to offer up to 60-month leases to provide consumers with two unbeatable options.

Applicants can qualify in a matter of minutes through a Motorcycle Group authorized dealership or directly online at their websites: MotoLease.net and MotoLoan.com.

For Motorcycle and Powersports dealers interested in learning more about the MotoLoan Program, call 844-466-8653, press option 2, or email: support@motolease.net.

For more information regarding the Motorcycle Group, visit the website at www.MotorcycleGroup.com or call 844-466-8653.

About Motorcycle Group

Motorcycle Group has lease and loan advisors standing by to walk applicants through the entire process—from finding that dream vehicle, where to locate that vehicle, and how to finance that vehicle. From start to finish, lease and loan advisors are ready to help. Advisors will steer applicants to one of the hundreds of Motorcycle Group's dealers and its online inventory within its network where they can find their dream vehicle. The advisor will then assist in structuring financing.

Motorcycle Group can also help with insurance, service contracts, and roadside assistance programs as a turnkey vehicle acquisition program.

