Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Motorcycle Group launches its MotoLoan Program on January 25, 2021

01/23/2021 | 10:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motorcycle Group will present lease and loan offers simultaneously to qualified applicants so motorcycle & powersports dealers can maximize their sales. Combined with the new application platform under MotoLogin.com, both dealers and their customers will use one application to get instant lease and loan options combined with instant credit decisions and deal desking 24/7 in an entirely paperless process.

"MotoLease® was the first to offer leasing in the powersports world in 2010," explains Maurice Salter, Chairman of the Board of MotoLease®, LLC. "So on January 25, 2021, we are pleased to announce the new MotoLoan Program will be added with MotoLease® to the Motorcycle Group family of offerings to offer motorcycles, side-by-sides, and ATVs."

MotoLoan offers a zero-down, up to an 84-month loan to applicants with credit scores 600 and above, which is the first in the industry. MotoLease will continue to offer up to 60-month leases to provide consumers with two unbeatable options.

Applicants can qualify in a matter of minutes through a Motorcycle Group authorized dealership or directly online at their websites: MotoLease.net and MotoLoan.com.

For Motorcycle and Powersports dealers interested in learning more about the MotoLoan Program, call 844-466-8653, press option 2, or email: support@motolease.net.

For more information regarding the Motorcycle Group, visit the website at www.MotorcycleGroup.com  or call 844-466-8653.

About Motorcycle Group

Motorcycle Group has lease and loan advisors standing by to walk applicants through the entire process—from finding that dream vehicle, where to locate that vehicle, and how to finance that vehicle. From start to finish, lease and loan advisors are ready to help. Advisors will steer applicants to one of the hundreds of Motorcycle Group's dealers and its online inventory within its network where they can find their dream vehicle. The advisor will then assist in structuring financing.

Motorcycle Group can also help with insurance, service contracts, and roadside assistance programs as a turnkey vehicle acquisition program.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motorcycle-group-launches-its-motoloan-program-on-january-25-2021-301213527.html

SOURCE MotoLease/Motorcycle Group


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:22pPHOSAGRO : Capital Markets Day, 24-25 Nov 2014
PU
04:22pPHOSAGRO : Capital Markets Day (presentation)
PU
04:20pPHOSAGRO : Capital Markets Day 2019 (presentation)
PU
04:04pCOVIA FINAL DEADLINE : ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Covia Holdings Corporation f/k/a Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. Investors of Important February 8 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – CVIAQ, CVIA, FMSA
GL
04:01pAsos emerges as frontrunner to buy TopShop brand - Sky News
RE
03:52pCORTEVA : DuPont, Chemours reach agreement over 'forever chemicals'
AQ
03:26pTHE LATEST : Chicago opens restaurants, some bars with limits
AQ
03:16pFBIO FINAL DEADLINE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Fortress Biotech, Inc. Investors of Important Tuesday Deadline in Securities Class Action - FBIO
PR
03:00pMODERNA : U.S. CDC says 41.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 20.5 mln administered
RE
03:00pROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds QuantumScape Corporation Investors of Important March 8 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – QS
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ