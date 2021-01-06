Motorcycle Helmet Heads-up Display Market 2020-2024- Featuring BMW AG, DigiLens Inc., HOLOEYE Photonics AG, among others to contribute to the market growth

The motorcycle helmet heads-up display market is poised to grow by $ 7.17 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motorcycle Helmet Heads-up Display Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the motorcycle helmet heads-up display market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing on-road accidents due to distracted riding.
The motorcycle helmet heads-up display market analysis includes end-user segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the development of heads-up display (HUD) modules that can be factory-fitted as one of the prime reasons driving the motorcycle helmet heads-up display market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The motorcycle helmet heads-up display market covers the following areas:
Motorcycle Helmet Heads-up Display Market Sizing
Motorcycle Helmet Heads-up Display Market Forecast
Motorcycle Helmet Heads-up Display Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
-
BMW AG
-
DigiLens Inc.
-
HOLOEYE Photonics AG
-
Intelligent Cranium Helmets LLC
-
LiveMap
-
MangoteQ
-
Reevu
-
Schuberth GmbH
-
Sena Technologies Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Five forces summary
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by End-user
-
OEM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Overview
-
Vendor landscape
-
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
BMW AG
-
DigiLens Inc.
-
HOLOEYE Photonics AG
-
Intelligent Cranium Helmets LLC
-
JIM O'NEAL DISTRIBUTING Inc.
-
LiveMap
-
MangoteQ
-
Reevu
-
Schuberth GmbH
-
Sena Technologies Inc.
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
