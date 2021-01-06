Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Motorcycle Helmet Heads-up Display Market 2020-2024- Featuring BMW AG, DigiLens Inc., HOLOEYE Photonics AG, among others to contribute to the market growth

01/06/2021 | 10:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The motorcycle helmet heads-up display market is poised to grow by $ 7.17 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.
Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005544/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motorcycle Helmet Heads-up Display Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motorcycle Helmet Heads-up Display Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the motorcycle helmet heads-up display market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing on-road accidents due to distracted riding.

The motorcycle helmet heads-up display market analysis includes end-user segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the development of heads-up display (HUD) modules that can be factory-fitted as one of the prime reasons driving the motorcycle helmet heads-up display market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The motorcycle helmet heads-up display market covers the following areas:

Motorcycle Helmet Heads-up Display Market Sizing
Motorcycle Helmet Heads-up Display Market Forecast
Motorcycle Helmet Heads-up Display Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • BMW AG
  • DigiLens Inc.
  • HOLOEYE Photonics AG
  • Intelligent Cranium Helmets LLC
  • LiveMap
  • MangoteQ
  • Reevu
  • Schuberth GmbH
  • Sena Technologies Inc.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

  • Automotive Solenoid Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The automotive solenoid market size has the potential to grow by 557.46 mn during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes
  • Marine Powerboats Batteries Market by Engine Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The marine powerboats batteries market size has the potential to grow by 301.18 thousand units during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • OEM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BMW AG
  • DigiLens Inc.
  • HOLOEYE Photonics AG
  • Intelligent Cranium Helmets LLC
  • JIM O'NEAL DISTRIBUTING Inc.
  • LiveMap
  • MangoteQ
  • Reevu
  • Schuberth GmbH
  • Sena Technologies Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:29aNISSAN MOTOR : Group reports fourth-quarter 2020 and 2020 calendar year U.S. sales
AQ
10:29aRHEINMETALL : to supply Bundeswehr with additional logistic vehicles - total volume tops EUR500 million, with almost EUR390 million coming from Germany's pandemic recovery package
AQ
10:29aFORD MOTOR : Truck customers make f-series america's best-selling pickup for 44 straight years; ford brand achieves 11 straight years as america's best-selling brand; ford explorer claims top spot in 2020; luxury customers propel lincoln suvs to highest sales in 17 years
AQ
10:29aFORD MOTOR : Ted cannis to discuss commercial vehicles, electrification at morgan stanley auto 2.0 conference jan. 11
AQ
10:29aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : FCA US Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Sales Results
AQ
10:29aHYUNDAI HCN : Ken Ramirez Appointed to Lead Central and South America Business at Hyundai Motor; Seasoned automotive executive brings 30 years of international experience; Ramirez to oversee both Hyundai Motor Brazil and Central and South America
AQ
10:29aHYUNDAI HCN : Motor America Reports December, Q4 and 2020 Sales
AQ
10:29aCUMMINS INC. AND PURDUE UNIVERSITY PILOT A GAME-CHANGING DIGITAL WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM : Indiana Digital Crossroads
AQ
10:29aMAGNA INTERNATIONAL : New Year Brings New CEO for Magna; 21-year company veteran Swamy Kotagiri takes the helm at Magna; Former Magna President and CTO blends strategic vision, leadership capabilities and technical expertise
AQ
10:29aHYUNDAI HCN : Sonata Hybrid Named 2020 CarBuzz Awards Winner; Sonata Hybrid model recognized in 'Save The Planet' category for exceptional fuel economy and feature-packed driving experience
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St opens lower on prospects of Democrat-controlled Senate
2CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion ove..
3EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba plans $5 billion bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny - sources
4S&P 500 : Markets weigh winners and losers should Democrats take Senate
5Trump administration readies oil bidding in Alaska wildlife refuge

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ