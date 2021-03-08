Motorcycle Industry Trailblazer Joins Comoto Family of Brands to Build Community and Better Serve the Ever-Evolving Female Rider Segment

Comoto Family of Brands, parent company of leading moto enthusiast brands RevZilla, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and REVER, today announced the hire of Jen Dunstan as Media Lead to the company’s content and media team.

Jen Dunstan putting in some hot laps on her Yamaha R6 at Chuckwalla Valley Raceway. Photo by CaliPhotography.

As a lifetime motorcyclist, Dunstan joins Comoto after working as a seasoned sales manager for OEMs such as the KTM Group North America and Alta Motors. Jen also has a deep resume in marketing and design spanning across industry leaders such as Troy Lee Designs (TLD), ThorMX, and Sena Bluetooth. She has spent eleven years as freelance rider talent for MotoUSA, Cycle News, Yamaha, Suzuki, and Kawasaki. Dunstan will work alongside the west coast production team made up of Ari Henning, Zack Courts, and Spenser Robert, who joined Comoto in February 2020.

“Jen can go toe-to-toe with any expert in the industry,” said Brett Walling, Vice President of Brand Marketing and Content. “Her riding experience and product knowledge combined with a strong advocacy for motorcycling and women's contributions to the lifestyle of the motorcycle enthusiast, makes Jen a phenomenal fit for this role and on our growing team at Comoto.”

According to a recent annual survey by the Motorcycle Industry Council, nineteen percent of motorcycle riders in the United States are now women, which has nearly doubled since 2009. Representing the female voice, the focus of Dunstan’s position will involve on-camera presentation of motorcycles & products, strategy development, community building across social media, and regular contributions to Common Tread (Comoto’s online magazine). In addition to serving as a public-facing brand ambassador, Dunstan will be a key stakeholder for women's initiatives across Comoto.

"As the female riding community continues to evolve and grow, enormous potential still remains,” said Dunstan. “I am thrilled to join the Comoto team on their mission to attract new riders to the sport and empower existing riders to broaden their horizons into new adventures that the vast world of motorcycling has to offer."

Dunstan is co-founder and organizer of FemmeWalla Women’s Charity Trackday, an all-female riding event that was created in 2010, and is founder of Fable Riders motorcycle apparel where she designed apparel for industry favorites such as motocross rider Vicki Golden and international road racer Melissa Paris. Dunstan will be presenting at the annual Women’s Motorcycle Conference in a panel titled RIDING DIRTY - Level Up Your Street Riding By Cross-Training In The Dirt on Friday, March 12, at 6 p.m.

"Jen has been a part of the TLD family for a long time now, both within the company and later as a liaison for our racing partner brands,” said Troy Lee, founder of Troy Lee Designs. “As an industry professional and a rider, Jen isn't afraid to push the limits and knows how to keep it pinned! She is a worthy addition to the Comoto team of hosts."

Dunstan has ridden for 21 years and currently rides a Graves-built Yamaha R6 on the track, a Ducati 996 for the street, a Husqvarna FE250 on the trails and an Alta Motors MX for moto.

Comoto is America’s largest and fastest growing omni-channel platform in the powersports aftermarket industry; dedicated to advancing the experience of moto enthusiasts across the globe. Comoto’s brands, RevZilla, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and REVER deliver premium products, dedicated expertise, engaging media, and passionate customer support of the rider community, through best-in-class ecommerce and retail experiences.

