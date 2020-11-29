Motorola Cyber Monday Deals 2020: Top Motorola edge, moto G6, G7, g & z4 Deals Tracked by Saver Trends

Cyber Monday Motorola deals are finally live, compare the top Cyber Monday Motorola moto z4, g, G6, G7, razr & Motorola edge+ discounts here on this page

Find the best Motorola smartphone deals for Cyber Monday 2020, featuring the latest Motorola edge, edge+, moto g, G6, G7, and z4 offers. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Moto Deals:

Looking for more deals? Click here to see the full selection of deals at Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale and click here to check out Amazon’s latest Cyber Monday deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201129005301/en/