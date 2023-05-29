This record-breaking Sherpa says
he's done climbing Mount Everest
Location: Kathmandu, Nepal
(Kami Rita, Mountaineer)
"There is no future in Nepal, so why are we sitting here? // Now, us climbers, we don't want to stay in Nepal. We want to go abroad."
53 year-old Kami Rita has
climbed Mount Everest 28 times
But he's now looking to immigrate
to the United States for his family
"The government should also give us something. It gets so much royalty because of us but the government has not helped our children's education."
Mountain climbing tourists bring in more
than 4% to Nepal's $40 billion economy
Rita wants authorities to launch welfare
schemes for climbers who help bring in tourists
like retirement benefits and education for their children