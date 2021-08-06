Mount Nittany Health Selects Health Catalyst to Drive Population Health Improvements

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To support its mission of strengthening the health of the people and the communities it serves, Pennsylvania-based Mount Nittany Health has selected Health Catalyst, Inc.'s ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT) leading data and analytics technology and services. The health system will leverage key elements of Health Catalyst's Population Health technology stack to uncover new performance insights and drive population health improvements.

As the communities' trusted health system, Mount Nittany Health consists of Mount Nittany Medical Center, a 260-bed acute care, emergency and surgical facility, and Mount Nittany Physician Group, the largest medical group in the area with a staff of more than 170 providers, offering primary and specialty care services through a growing number of locations in central Pennsylvania.

Mount Nittany's comprehensive population health solution will include Health Catalyst's Data Operating System (DOS™) platform, Leading Wisely, Population Builder, Able Health, and Value Optimizer, a newly launched population health solution that quickly identifies highly valuable opportunities for value-based care (VBC) performance improvement.

"We are excited to work with Mount Nittany Health to help the organization take meaningful steps forward on their path to achieving the promise of population health," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "Together, we will identify gaps in patient care, empower care teams to optimize treatment, and deliver massive, measurable, data-informed population health improvements."

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

