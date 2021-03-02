Mountain West Commercial Teams Together in Dual Transaction to Bring Unique Gym, TruFusion to The Gateway

Salt Lake City, Utah, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 2, 2021 – Downtown, Salt Lake City, Utah. What was once known as the premier outdoor shopping center, The Gateway has been rebranding itself and its experience to one of the most unique and entertaining spaces we have in the state. The Gateway, owned by Vestar, has teamed with Mountain West Commercial Real Estate to combine forces in re-building uniquely strong life sciences, entertainment, arts community, and now a cutting-edge gym, TruFusion.

Mountain West Commercial had the unique experience of supporting both the seller landlord and buyer tenant in this transaction. Jeff Mitchell from our Las Vegas office and Brittany McGrath represented TruFusion while Andy Moffit, Lance Pendleton, and Troy Hardy represented the landlord, The Gateway.

"This is one of many ways that makes Mountain West Commercial so remarkable. Our collaboration and teamwork are what sets us apart. We aren’t on an island as brokers, we work together to find wins for our clients,” said Chad Moore, Managing Director of Mountain West Commercial Real Estate.

With a diverse group of restaurants and entertainment concepts such as Hall Pass, Dave and Busters, and Megaplex Theaters, The Gateway is now opening a 10,771 square foot gym called TruFusion. Workout offerings include Yoga, Barre, Pilates, Bootcamp, Cycle, Kettlebell, Battle Ropes, Boxing, and TRX. Following several years of consistent growth, Inc. magazine recently recognized TruFusion on its annual Inc. 5000 ranking as one of the fastest-growing, privately held companies in the U.S. The gym expected to open this fall on the corner of 100 South and Rio Grande.

“Our relationship with Vestar and the Gateway has been such an extraordinary experience. It’s been incredible to work with the Vestar team and TruFusion to bring this deal together. We look forward to continuing to seek out unique lifestyle businesses that bring our community together. We couldn’t be more excited about the future of the Gateway and the years to come,” said Andy Moffit, an agent at Mountain West Commercial Real Estate. “We are excited to welcome TruFusion to The Gateway, the perfect choice for their first Utah location,” says Jenny Cushing, Vestar’s VP of Leasing.

“This is a concept that will benefit those who live and work downtown and provide a draw to those looking for a unique workout with a huge variety of classes to choose from. TruFusion has created a fitness community that truly complements The Gateway’s community-oriented environment.”

###

Mountain West Commercial Real Estate was founded in 2009 by a group of regionally dominant brokers. This unique assembly of talent had a simple mission statement then and now: To operate a commercial real estate brokerage not focused on being the biggest but being the best. This simple core value resonates even stronger today as we are fiercely dedicated to providing superior service to our clients throughout the United States. We believe that we are uniquely adapted to help our clients.

Attachment

Kendra Van Horssen Mountain West Commercial Real Estate 3855012928 kvanhorssen@mtnwest.com