Mountfort Investments : – Support for Supervisory Board Candidates of IMMOFINANZ

10/01/2021 | 03:15am EDT
Mountfort Investments S.a.r.l. (“Mountfort”), an investment vehicle owned by Patrick Vitek, is a significant investor in IMMOFINANZ AG (“IMMOFINANZ”) with a stake of 9.13% owned via a subsidiary.

On 28 September, IMMOFINANZ announced that the Supervisory Board will propose Dorothée Deuring, Gayatri Narayan, Michael Mendel and Stefan Guetter to its shareholders for election to the Supervisory Board at the 28th Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 19 October 2021.

Mountfort believes that lack of diversity among company boards is a major challenge in Europe, and in the real estate sector. We are particularly pleased that the Supervisory Board proposed two highly professional women, meaning the proposed board would achieve gender balance.

Mountfort therefore confirms our intended support for all proposed candidates for election to the board.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS