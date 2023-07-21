STORY: "I worry about him, frankly."

Fears are growing for the fate of U.S. soldier Travis King who this week crossed into North Korea.

U.S. officials say attempts to find out what happened to him are yet to receive any response from Pyongyang.

The 23-year-old had been facing disciplinary action from the Army before he fled.

Here's U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth:

"We're using U.N. channels... have been reaching out to the DPRK to get information about his status and to work with them to try to, you know, bring him back, obviously, to the United States. But at this time, I don't think very much is known. And I don't think that we have successfully made contact with the North Korean authorities."

Wormuth went on to cite the case of another American detainee, Otto Warmbier.

The U.S. college student was imprisoned in North Korea for 17 months.

When he was released in 2017, he was in a coma and died shortly after he returned to the U.S.

"It makes me very, very concerned that Private King is in the hands of the North Korean authorities. I worry about how they may treat him. So want to get him back."

North Korea's state media, which has in the past reported on the detention of U.S. nationals, has not commented on the incident so far.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Pentagon would not say if they believed King was alive,

and played down suggestions he might present an intelligence liability.

"All I can say is that from when he crossed over to the DMZ (demilitarized zone), we know he is in custody of the North Koreans. But beyond that, in terms of his condition, I just I can't speak to that."

North Korea and the United States have no formal diplomatic ties following years of international sanctions imposed on the reclusive state for its nuclear arms and missile programs.