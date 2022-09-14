Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mourners pay last respects as queen lies in state

09/14/2022 | 10:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Her coffin was brought to Westminster Hall earlier on Wednesday from Buckingham Palace.

People started waiting in line late on Tuesday, sleeping on the streets in the rain, to be one of the first to file past the coffin, and there was already a queue over two miles long.

"She meant everything because she had been Queen all of our lives," said Ruth Reed, who came to give respect to the queen.

The government has warned the queue could eventually stretch for up to 10 miles (16 kilometres) along the southern bank of the River Thames, winding past landmarks such as the giant London Eye Ferris wheel and a reconstruction of Shakespeare's Globe theater.

Elizabeth's coffin was flown back London late on Tuesday from Scotland, where it had been since her death at her Scottish summer holiday home Balmoral Castle.

As many as 750,000 mourners are expected to walk through Westminster Hall to pay their final respects.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:01aU.S. BNPL consumer debt set to hit $15 bln by 2025 - study
RE
09/14China warns coal companies against dual contracts, keep prices stable
RE
09/14S.Korea's Yoon to meet with top Chinese legislator
RE
09/14China's Guangzhou city allows developers cut home prices by 20% -Yicai
RE
09/14Louisiana judge cancels air permits for controversial plastics plant
RE
09/14Oil edges higher as market weighs weak demand, potential supply disruption
RE
09/14Fitch lowers India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 7.8%
RE
09/14INDIAN MORNING BRIEFING : Asian Markets Broadly Higher; PBOC Keeps Key Policy Rate Unchanged
DJ
09/14Japan's solo FX intervention won't be that effective - ruling party official
RE
09/14Typhoon Muifa downgraded to strong tropical storm, but rain, floods loom
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Transcript : Comcast Corporation Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia..
2Westpac Banking : 15/09/2022 Westpac expands banking app with new tools..
3China's Guangzhou city allows developers cut home prices by 20% -Yicai
4Fitch lowers India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 7.8%
5China property shares rally on hopes of more relaxation measures

HOT NEWS