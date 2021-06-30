Mouser Celebrates 1 Million Customer Downloads of ECAD Models

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader empowering innovation, today announced that its engineering customers have collectively downloaded more than 1 million models using the ECAD resource on mouser.com. Almost 100,000 unique users in 181 countries have downloaded ECAD models from Mouser since the global distributor launched the ECAD site.

Almost 100,000 unique users in 181 countries have downloaded over 1 million ECAD models from Mouser since the global distributor launched its ECAD site a year ago. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Developed together with SamacSys, a global leader in electronic component library solutions, Mouser’s ECAD site provides a suite of free solutions for engineers, including 3D models, PCB footprints, and schematic symbols for more than 1.1 million components.

“Mouser endeavors to serve our engineering customers with the tools, resources, products and services that help them speed time to market, and these DesignSense ECAD models are integral to expediting the design process,” said Hayne Shumate, Mouser Electronics’ Senior Vice President of E-Business. “We are very excited to reach this important milestone, which is a true testament to the hard work and ingenuity of the many people involved in the ECAD model process. It’s great to see the success demonstrated here.”

“Being Mouser’s ECAD Model partner is a real honor. Mouser’s success and focus on helping the engineering community aligns perfectly with our values at SamacSys, which is now part of Supplyframe,” said Alex MacDougall, Vice President of DesignSense & Innovation at Supplyframe. “Passing 1 million downloads validates that engineers continue to find the ECAD Models important in bringing their ideas and products to life. We remain committed to this journey, and we look forward to reaching 2 million downloads together.”

The ECAD solution from Mouser and SamacSys simplifies a challenging process for designers by providing a free, easy-to-access library of models. Offering seamless integration into existing PCB design tools, the ECAD resource minimizes roadblocks and speeds time to market for engineers. In the 18 months since the solution was launched, tens of thousands of Mouser customers around the world have relied on the comprehensive library to support their designs and innovations.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 1,100 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

