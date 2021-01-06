Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mouser Electronics Adds Over 70 New Manufacturers in 2020 to Its Industry-Leading Line Card

01/06/2021 | 11:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, added a record number of new manufacturers — 74 — to its industry-leading line card during 2020, giving its customers even more product choices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005541/en/

Mouser Electronics added a record 74 new manufacturers to its industry-leading line card during 2020, reinforcing its commitment to offering customers the most comprehensive lineup of leading technologies across all product categories. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Mouser Electronics added a record 74 new manufacturers to its industry-leading line card during 2020, reinforcing its commitment to offering customers the most comprehensive lineup of leading technologies across all product categories. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“With this record number of new manufacturers added in 2020, we reinforce our commitment to offering our customers the most comprehensive lineup of leading technologies across all product categories,” said Jeff Newell, Mouser Electronics’ Senior Vice President of Products.

As an authorized distributor, Mouser specializes in the rapid introduction of new products and technologies, giving its customers an edge and helping speed their time to market. During 2020, as many companies faced supply chain challenges brought on by the pandemic, more semiconductor and electronic component manufacturers counted on Mouser to successfully help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.

With 20 new embedded manufacturers among the additions, Mouser continues to strengthen its focus on the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. Mouser offers the largest assortment and inventory, in stock and ready to ship same day, with more than 5 million orderable products.

Among the new manufacturers added by Mouser are:

  • Mini-Circuits, a leading supplier of radio frequency (RF), microwave and millimeter-wave components and systems.
  • BittWare, a Molex company and designers and manufacturers of high-end card-level solutions based on FPGA technology from Intel® and Xilinx®.
  • Trinamic, now part of Maxim Integrated, whose motion control expertise combined with Maxim’s efficient power analog process technology enable a new class of intelligent actuators that extend engineers’ ability to deliver intelligence at the edge and achieve the promise of Industry 4.0.

To see Mouser’s newest manufacturer partners, visit https://www.mouser.com/new-manufacturer/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 1,100 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:01pBIOCORP : 2021 Financial Calendar
BU
12:01pUSANA HEALTH SCIENCES : Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
12:01pKONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : - Proposal by the board of directors to consolidate shares
AQ
12:01pDEADLINE REMINDER : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)
PR
12:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Interface, Inc. (TILE)
PR
12:01pRIVERSIDE RESEARCH : Sponsors Ohio State University Students in the Improvement of a Long-Standing Work Process
PR
12:01pTRANSGENE : Report on the Transgene Liquidity Contract with Natixis Oddo BHF SCA as of December 31, 2020
BU
12:00pDASSAULT AVIATION : Deliveries, order intakes and backlog in number of new aircraft as of December 31st 2020
AQ
12:00pDEADLINE ALERT FOR GDRX, TRIT, ACMR, QSR : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
12:00pWISeKey upgrades its MyWISeID app to include vaccination certificates on the blockchain to serve as an official proof for those who receive coronavirus vaccine
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : Banks, industrials lift Dow, S&P 500 on possible Democrat sweep in Georgia
2CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion ove..
3EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba plans $5 billion bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny - sources
4APPLE INC. : Markets shift to price in chance of Democratic Senate wins
5AVIVA PLC : AVIVA : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ