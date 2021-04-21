Log in
Mouser Electronics Adds Record 31 New Manufacturers in First Quarter 2021

04/21/2021 | 03:21pm EDT
Global Authorized Distributor Strengthens Focus on IoT with 16 New Embedded Companies

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, further bolstered its industry-leading line card by adding 31 new manufacturers in the first three months of 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421005914/en/

Mouser Electronics further bolstered its industry-leading line card by adding 31 new manufacturers in the first three months of 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mouser Electronics further bolstered its industry-leading line card by adding 31 new manufacturers in the first three months of 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mouser continues to focus on the breadth of its product offering, with new manufacturers in product categories such as embedded, connectors, optoelectronics, semiconductors and hardware. Among the new manufacturers, over half are in the embedded space, as Mouser continues to expand its Internet of Things (IoT) offerings.

“With over 30 new manufacturers since the beginning of the year, including 16 in the embedded category, Mouser continues to demonstrate our focus on bringing the newest and most innovative components to design engineers around the world,” said Jeff Newell, Mouser Electronics’ Senior Vice President of Products. “We appreciate our manufacturer partners and are excited to be able to offer even more leading-edge technologies.”

Among the new manufacturers announced in the beginning of 2021 are:

  • Acconeer, a leading supplier of 3D sensors and pulsed, short-range radar technologies.
  • MultiTech, a leading global supplier of IoT devices and services, including sensor, authentication, and communications solutions.
  • QuickLogic, a developer of embedded FPGA IP; ultra-low-power, multi-core, voice-enabled systems-on-chips (SoCs); and endpoint artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

Mouser’s current line card houses over 1,100 manufacturer partners, providing a wide range of product options for the company’s worldwide customer base of design engineers, component buyers, and procurement agents. The global authorized distributor offers the world’s most extensive assortment and inventory of the newest semiconductors and electronic components, with more than 1.1 million products in stock.

To see Mouser’s newest manufacturer partners, visit https://www.mouser.com/new-manufacturer/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/pressroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 1,100 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
