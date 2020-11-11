Mouser Electronics Expands Headquarters with New Building Dedicated to Customer Service

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, is very pleased to announce the opening of the new Customer Service Center building at its corporate headquarters, devoted entirely to customer service and support.

“Mouser has been fortunate to see strong growth over the last several years, and we need more space for more people to provide our signature customer service,” said Coby Kleinjan, Vice President of Americas Customer Service and Sales. “The idea is to allow room for additional staffing while boosting efficiency and collaboration. This additional capacity will strengthen our efforts to provide best-in-class customer service across the board.”

The new two-story, 50,000-square-foot building, located on Mouser’s 78-acre campus of its worldwide headquarters in Texas, is designed to be energy efficient and can also expand to 100,000 square feet to meet demand. The building features state-of-the-art amenities, inside and outside eating areas and a large parking expansion.

Including the new Customer Service Center building, Mouser offers 27 customer support locations located across three continents to provide customer support in local language, time zone and currency. The authorized global distributor provides customers with service and technical support via phone, email, and chat or through its industry-leading website, mouser.com. The company calls the approach “glocal” — giving localized service across the globe.

Also available globally through its website, Mouser’s online Customer Resource Center enables customers to easily take advantage of Mouser’s online purchasing services and tools through a central hub containing everything customers need to optimize the purchasing process.

“We are continually assessing and improving our online resources to help buyers and engineers manage their product specifications and purchases,” Kleinjan adds. Customers can access and learn how to view or track orders online, request technical support and data sheets, or place orders via API or EDI through Order Automation. The easy-to-use digital hub helps Mouser customers quickly get more information for parts and any other assistance they require for purchasing.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 1,100 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

