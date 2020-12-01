Mouser Electronics : Named Bourns 2019 North American e-Commerce Distributor of the Year

Bourns Also Recognizes 20-Year Partnership with Mouser

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, proudly announces that it has been named 2019 North American e-Commerce Distributor of the Year by Bourns® Inc., a leading manufacturer and supplier of electronic components. Bourns awarded Mouser for achieving exceptional sales success and growth through the global distributor’s innovative internet marketing programs. In addition to the prestigious e-commerce award, Bourns recognized Mouser for 20 Years as a Bourns Distributor, 2000–2020.

“Mouser and Bourns have enjoyed a strong and mutually rewarding 20-year partnership,” said Jeff Newell, Senior Vice President of Products at Mouser Electronics. “We have worked hard to develop customer value in our e-commerce programs and are committed to continually enhancing them in terms of ease-of-use for product search and availability. In this way, we can better serve our customers by giving them greater access to a broader breadth of products, including the latest and greatest Bourns components and application solutions. Mouser is extremely honored to be recognized for the e-commerce distribution service we provide.”

“Our long-standing distributor relationships have played a huge role in Bourns’ continuing success and growth over our company’s 73-year history. Mouser is one of most innovative and fastest growing distributors of electronic components,” said Kelly Vogt, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Bourns. “Bourns is thrilled to honor Mouser for helping us expand demand for our products with some of the industry’s most advanced and inventive programs offered. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship with Mouser that will enable us to provide the component solutions our mutual customers require to stay competitive and prosperous.”

Mouser is an authorized distributor for Bourns and continues to be a leading partner in offering Bourns’ newest products. Mouser stocks an impressive array of Bourns circuit protectors, sensors, controls, and resistive components. Bourns is known for their innovative development of new technologies and the ability to consistently expand manufacturing capabilities to meet their customers' changing global needs.

Mouser has received multiple top awards in recent years from Bourns, including e‑Commerce Distributor of the Year award for 2018, 2015, 2014 and 2012, as well as 2016 Distributor of the Year (Catalog Partner) in EMEA, 2012 European Distributor of the Year POS Growth Award and the 2012 Asia Distributor of the Year POS Growth Award.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 1,100 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

About Bourns

Bourns is a leading manufacturer and supplier of power conversion components such as transformers, inductors and common mode chokes, as well as automotive sensors, circuit protection solutions, microelectronic modules, trimming and precision potentiometers, panel controls, encoders, and resistive products. Headquartered in Riverside, CA, Bourns serves a broad range of markets, including telecommunications, computer, industrial, instrumentation, automotive, consumer, non-critical life support medical, audio, and various other market segments. Bourns products are manufactured according to ISO-9000 standards under Six Sigma quality programs. Bourns automotive products are manufactured in accordance with the IATF 16949 standard.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

