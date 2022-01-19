Mouser Electronics and Molex Join Vasser Sullivan Lexus Program for 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, proudly announces its associate sponsorship of the Vasser Sullivan Lexus IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Mouser is teaming up with Molex LLC to sponsor both the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan-Lexus RC F GT3 GTD PRO and the No. 12 Vasser Sullivan-Lexus RC F GT3 GTD Class entries for the 2022 IMSA season. The season kicks off January 21–23 at the Roar Before the Rolex 24 at Daytona (Florida) International Speedway, followed by the 2022 Rolex 24 at Daytona, January 29–30.

“Mouser Electronics and Molex together have really been a mainstay in our past success, and we’re delighted to now have them as part of our future growth. We’ve had a long collaboration with both companies and will be leaning on both their technical knowledge and automotive prowess to help move the Vasser Sullivan Lexus program forward as we graduate into GTD Pro and renew our focus of winning a GTD championship,” said Vasser Sullivan co-owner James “Sulli” Sullivan.

“Mouser and Molex have been avid supporters of high-performance motorsports for nearly a decade, and now we are hitting the IMSA track with Vasser Sullivan and Lexus. It is an honor to extend our racing partnership with Vasser Sullivan to support Lexus Racing in the 2022 IMSA flagship series. We are thrilled to be a part of this first-class racing program that incorporates leading products and technologies,” said Todd McAtee, Vice President, Americas Business Development for Mouser Electronics. “We wish the entire Lexus Racing team great success at Daytona’s Rolex 24 kick-off and throughout the IMSA season.”

“We are proud to continue our relationship with Vasser Sullivan, joining with Mouser to support Lexus Racing in this year’s IMSA motorsports series,” said Fred Bell, Vice President of Global Distribution for Molex. “At Molex, we are always looking for new ways to advance automotive technologies by developing innovative products that help racing teams and everyday drivers alike. This exciting program gives us that opportunity.”

Mouser previously sponsored the Vasser Sullivan IndyCar team, seeing the opportunity as an inventive way to communicate its performance-driven business model and promote the newest technologies. Since then, the Mouser and Molex relationship with Vasser Sullivan has bred success, having won the Indianapolis 500 and producing multiple wins and podiums with Vasser Sullivan IndyCar.

The 2022 season will mark the fourth season Lexus and Vasser Sullivan have partnered together. During that time, the Lexus RC F GT3 has earned seven GTD class wins, 18 podiums and nine pole positions. All seven Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 drivers will participate in the Roar Before the Rolex 24 at Daytona to prepare and qualify for the 2022 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

