Mouser and Molex Sponsor Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan for 2021 IndyCar Season

03/17/2021 | 06:11pm GMT
Anticipation Builds with Ed Jones Now Behind the Wheel

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader empowering innovation, is happy to once again sponsor the Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan race team throughout the entire 2021 NTT IndyCar Series. Joining Mouser in the sponsorship is valued supplier Molex.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210317005695/en/

Mouser is proud to sponsor the Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan team throughout the entire 2021 NTT IndyCar Series. (Photo: Business Wire)

This season, the team welcomes Ed Jones as driver of the Mouser- and Molex-sponsored No. 18 car. Jones, who was named the 2017 IndyCar Rookie of the Year and earned a podium finish at that year’s Indianapolis 500, began his IndyCar career with Dale Coyne Racing after winning the 2016 Indy Lights Drivers’ Championship.

“Jones has already accomplished a lot in his career and will no doubt prove to be an energizing addition to the team,” said Todd McAtee, Mouser Electronics’ Vice President, Americas Business Development. “We are excited to sponsor the Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan car and support the team and Jones in what promises to be a rewarding season.”

“We are thrilled to once again team up with Mouser to sponsor the No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan car and to support Jones as he advances his IndyCar career,” said Fred Bell, Vice President of Global Distribution at Molex. “As a leader in integrated electronics, Molex thrives on providing components for challenging automotive applications. Our sponsorship only furthers our commitment to developing products that help advance the automotive industry.”

Mouser and Molex first sponsored IndyCar racing in 2011 as a way to communicate their performance-driven business models and promote innovative technologies. The Mouser-sponsored car won the Indianapolis 500 in 2013.

The 17-race 2021 NTT IndyCar season kicks off April 18 at the Honda IndyGrand Prix of Alabama at the fan-favorite Barber Motorsports Park, and includes the 105th running of the famed Indianapolis 500, set for May 30.

After the race in Alabama, the series travels to St. Petersburg, Florida, for the Firestone Grand Prix on April 25, followed by 14 other races before the season finale at Long Beach, California, in September. To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/indy-racing/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/pressroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 1,100 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

About Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan is led by veteran driver, team owner and successful businessman Dale Coyne, owner of Dale Coyne Racing, and 1996 IndyCar Champion Jimmy Vasser and sports marketer James “Sulli” Sullivan, co-owners of Vasser Sullivan Racing. Vasser Sullivan Racing also competes in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship campaigning two Lexus RC F GT3s.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
