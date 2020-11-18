Movandi : Unveils Production Ready Solutions Across All Major Global mmWave Bands for the 5G Market

5G RF Front-End and Active Repeater Portfolio Delivers Higher Integration, Lower Power, Higher Performance and Leading mmWave Frequencies for Tier 1 Operators

Movandi, a leader in new 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) networks, today announced that it has introduced a complete new family of mmWave production ready solutions and is accelerating global 5G market trials. Based on the second generation of Movandi’s innovative BeamX mmWave technology, these comprehensive 5G solutions now span all major licensed mmWave bands in the global market including 24/26/28/39 GHz frequencies for repeaters, ORAN, small cells, CPE and mobile.

“We’re continuing to push the boundaries of what’s possible to deploy 5G mmWave cost effectively at scale with global operators,” said Maryam Rofougaran, CEO and co-founder of Movandi. “By holistically tailoring the 5G radio as a complete system, we have optimized the performance of our mmWave solutions to a far greater degree than ever before. When integrated into systems such as Verizon’s recently announced 5G extender, our mmWave solutions can enable full coverage and more than double or even triple range in many cases.”

A major challenge facing 5G deployments today is that the available sub-6-GHz spectrum does not support the latency and throughput required to deliver the optimal performance and services required by advanced applications and simultaneous users. Current sub-6-GHz 5G networks provide minimal improvement over existing 4G LTE networks and fail to deliver on the promise of 5G coverage, performance and latency in dense urban environments and crowded event venues. To realize the full value and benefits of 5G, operators must deploy mmWave solutions at scale. Movandi has responded to the challenge by delivering the first mmWave RF front-end solutions and smart active repeaters that enable the high performance, broad coverage and high availability end users expect from 5G networks.

Movandi’s RF front-end and repeater portfolio leverages the company’s patented BeamX technology to address the cost and complexity of 5G mmWave network deployment while delivering best-in-class coverage and performance. BeamX-based active repeaters, for example, can increase the coverage of mmWave base stations by 90 percent for less than 40 percent of the CAPEX cost and with only 10 percent of the OPEX of existing technologies. BeamX technology provides more than 10x the performance for customer premises equipment (CPE) than existing 5G solutions. Movandi’s mmWave solutions can also accelerate 5G network deployment by years by reducing the need to run fiber to every small cell tower.

Movandi Delivers 24/26/28/39 GHz BeamX Solutions for Repeaters, ORAN, Small Cells, CPE and Mobile

Movandi’s comprehensive mmWave solutions include RF chipsets (transceivers, converters and synthesizers), antennas and algorithms integrated in a modular platform that delivers a complete front-end design for 5G systems. The mmWave platform is baseband agnostic, enabling Movandi to partner with leading 5G solution providers and carriers worldwide.

“Movandi’s mmWave solutions enable complete, end-to-end 5G connectivity, extending from base stations to the customer premises,” said Reza Rofougaran, CTO and co-founder of Movandi. “The industry will realize the full value of 5G when mmWave coverage is ubiquitous, both indoors and outdoors. End users benefit from enhanced performance and security when they can remain in the highest performing network powered by mmWave technology instead of frequently switching between Wi-Fi, 4G LTE and 5G networks.”

Movandi’s complete mmWave solutions address the full range of 5G applications including open radio access network (O-RAN) and virtualized RAN (vRAN) radio units (RUs), small cells, repeaters, CPE devices, and mobile hot spots, tablets and smartphones. In addition, Movandi’s solutions can enable non-5G mmWave applications such as fixed-wireless networks and satellite communications in Ka-band frequencies.

Movandi’s 5G radio solutions support a wide range of mmWave frequencies for global markets including 24 GHz in the US, 26 GHz in Europe and Australia, 28 GHz in Japan, Korea and the US, and 39 GHz in the US. High-band mmWave frequencies enable the ultra-high speeds and low latency that will deliver on the promise of 5G. According to the GSMA, the 26 GHz and 28 GHz frequencies have emerged as two of the most important 5G spectrum bands. These frequencies offer the widest harmonization with minimal user equipment complexity and have garnered strong international support and momentum.

Movandi offers complete 5G mmWave reference designs, demos and trial opportunities to help customers reduce development costs and accelerate time to market. Contact Movandi for mmWave solution pricing information. To learn more about Movandi’s new solutions, visit movandi.com/products.

About Movandi

Movandi is the fastest growing 5G mmWave solutions company with a mission to revolutionize 5G Everywhere. The company was founded by two siblings, Maryam and Reza Rofougaran, today’s top leaders in the wireless industry, whose innovations have shaped and transformed wireless in the last few decades. Having pioneered wireless systems, Movandi is solving real-world 5G mmWave deployments with unmatched differentiation and high-performance core technology in 5G integrated circuits, antennas, systems, algorithms and design disciplines to enable 5G to reach its full potential. Movandi’s flexible solutions solve 5G mmWave deployment cost and schedule challenges and provide future-proof solutions utilizing mesh and routing to further improve 5G coverage and capacity. Movandi’s strong and diverse system portfolio of IP and patents plays a critical role across the complete 5G ecosystem, from infrastructure to mobile, while allowing for maximum 5G coverage.

Movandi was recently named to CNBC’s 2020 Disruptor 50 list, AspenCore’s World Electronics Achievement Award and recognized by Verizon as a key technology partner in expanding 5G mmWave coverage.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005771/en/