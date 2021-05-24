Movandi : Demonstrates Seamless 5G mmWave Connectivity for Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything Communications

BeamXR powered Smart Repeaters Enable 10x Performance Gains in Range and Throughput, Making mmWave Technology a Practical Reality for 5G-Connected Cars

Movandi, a leader in new 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) technology today announced a successful demonstration of mmWave repeaters, delivering on the promise of seamless 5G cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) communications for the next generation of connected cars. A Movandi BeamXR powered mmWave repeater installed inside a car enabled greater than 10x performance gains with an average throughput of 1.5 gigabits per second (Gbps) on the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network. Test results showed a 25X throughput improvement of a typical 4G LTE service and was conducted on behalf of an industry partner. Watch the video demo as we drive in high-density service areas in San Jose, California, as a typical truck or vehicle would be used.

“Broader deployment of high-performance, low-latency mmWave technology is a key component to expanding 5G adoption for connected and autonomous vehicles,” said Moor Insights & Strategy’s Principal Analyst Patrick Moorhead. “As 5G interfaces displace legacy generations of telematics controls, 5G will spur the introduction of new automotive infotainment services and more data-rich cloud connectivity. In the coming years, 5G mmWave solutions will enable an array of C-V2X innovations. Automotive systems will communicate with each other and with gNB infrastructure, greatly enhancing road safety, improving traffic flow, and enabling autonomous driving. And Movandi technologies can play a crucial role in this 5G transformation.”

The 5G mmWave spectrum unlocks an order of magnitude better performance through much higher data rates and lower latency than can be achieved by the sub-6 GHz spectrum. This performance can enable the low latency and high throughput needed to deliver the mobile connectivity and services required by sensor-laden connected cars, which generate terabytes of data for cloud-based AI systems and predictive algorithms to enhance safety and collision avoidance systems.

“Through in-vehicle testing of Movandi powered repeaters in real-world conditions, we’ve proven that our mmWave technology provides a ready to go solution for extending 5G coverage, whether it’s fixed or mobile, for a vastly improved user experience. Today we showed our technology is ready for mass scale deployment in connected vehicles,” said Maryam Rofougaran, CEO and co-founder of Movandi. “We optimized the performance of our BeamX mmWave powered repeaters for demanding automotive applications by holistically tailoring the 5G radio as a complete system and co-designing the RF chipset, DSP functions, beamforming and algorithms. We partnered with Airfide Networks, a 5G software innovator, to develop the handoff algorithm that makes our BeamXR-powered repeaters so highly effective in rapid signal transfers.”

As the industry transitions from 4G to 5G, however, many service providers view sub-6 GHz technology as the only feasible 5G option for mobile connectivity in cars. The assumption is higher-speed mmWave technology is too difficult to implement in fast-moving cars where steel and glass materials pose barriers to mmWave signal penetration. The short range and lower data rates experienced by users of 5G mmWave-enabled handsets while on the road illustrate this challenge.

“As the market leader in glass and glass-related products, AGC Automotive Americas Co. is committed to developing innovative and flexible glass solutions to meet the needs of global auto OEMs,” said Eric Rogers, business development leader, AGC Automotive Americas Co. “Our partnership with Movandi is part of our core strategy to always be at the forefront of the industry. With Powered by Movandi solutions, we are solidifying our commitment to work with the leaders in 5G mmWave to drive the best-in-class technology solutions for 5G connected cars, mobility, homes and businesses.”

According to Gartner, the attach rate of 5G interfaces in embedded automotive telematics will increase from 0 percent in 2019 to 51 percent by 2029. The automotive market will drive 5G adoption for the Internet of Things (IoT), reaching almost 180 million connections in connected cars by 2029.

Movandi has demonstrated that its BeamXR mmWave powered repeaters integrated in vehicles can solve these challenges, enabling continuous ultra-wideband connections in urban areas with 5G access points spaced approximately 1,000 meters apart. In today’s typical 5G coverage areas, next-generation Node B (gNB) base stations are often deployed 500 meters apart. Coverage is also limited to within very close proximity of a gNB, while BeamXR powered mmWave repeaters extend continuous coverage and provide a smooth handoff between gNBs to maintain continuity. By using mmWave repeaters inside cars, 5G connections with 1.5 Gbps data speeds can be achieved with gNBs placed farther apart (1000 meters or more), enabling operators to lower costs by reducing the number of gNBs deployed along roadways.

BeamXR powered repeaters can provide seamless 5G ultra-wideband coverage for end users and edge computing systems in infotainment control panels, whether the car is moving or stationary. The repeaters manage tight coordination with the base station and maintain continuous coverage at highway speeds while completing handoffs among gNBs in sub-seconds. A single repeater can support multiple mobile phones or modems inside a car and provide a 5G backhaul to the cloud for autonomous vehicles. Movandi repeaters also reduce mobile phone power consumption and minimize mmWave radiation inside the car.

About Movandi

Movandi is the fastest growing 5G mmWave solutions company focused on the design and development of deep technology for 5G and beyond, interconnecting our world and enable AI applications to improve life for all humanity. The company was founded by former Broadcom innovators who are RF and SoC world-recognized pioneers and visionaries, including today’s top leaders in the wireless industry, whose innovations have shaped and transformed wireless in the last few decades. Having pioneered wireless RF systems, Movandi is solving real-world 5G mmWave deployments with unmatched differentiation and high-performance core technology in 5G integrated circuits, antennas, systems, algorithms and design disciplines to enable 5G to reach its full potential. Movandi’s flexible solutions solve 5G mmWave deployment cost and schedule challenges and provide future-proof solutions utilizing mesh and routing to further improve 5G coverage and capacity. Movandi’s strong and diverse system portfolio of IP and patents powers the complete 5G ecosystem, from infrastructure to mobile, while allowing for maximum 5G coverage.

