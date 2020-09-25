Movandi :'s Reza Rofougaran Receives 2020 OCBJ Innovator of the Year Award

Recognized for Innovation that Solves the Technical Challenges 5G Deployments

Movandi, a leader in new 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) networks, today announced that CTO, Co-CEO and co-founder Dr. Ahmadreza (Reza) Rofougaran was named a recipient of the 2020 Orange County Business Journal (OCBJ) Innovator of the Year Award. Reza was honored for developing and creating game changing products and services, while demonstrating brilliance and leadership in innovation. Watch Reza’s interview here.

“I am humbled to be selected for the 2020 OCBJ Innovator of the Year Award. When I look at the innovation in Orange County and past winners, it is a who’s who of industry’s leaders,” said Dr. Reza Rofougaran. “Movandi’s BeamXR is the industry’s first smart active repeater solution that amplifies coverage and closes the gap in 5G mmWave deployments. It’s designed to penetrate physical barriers in urban environments and amplify mmWave coverage in public spaces and inside buildings, enabling leading carriers like Verizon to expand live 5G networks that will change how we live, work, play and learn.”

Reza’s Rofougaran is a leading pioneer, engineering executive, and entrepreneur in wireless system design. Prior to Movandi, Rofougaran was co-founder of Innovent Systems in 1998 sold to Broadcom, and is one of the top ten patent holders in the U.S. and top 30 patent holders in the world. Rofougaran is a Fellow of IEEE and Broadcom and was influential in starting and building the wireless business at Broadcom that shipped in excess of 1.5 billion radios per year. Reza holds 868 patents, ranking him as one of the top 30 patent holders in the world.

Reza Rofougaran’s “innovator of the year” recognition builds on an exceptional year for Movandi that included being named to the coveted 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, a collection of the most innovative and game-changing private companies shaking up the business landscape and forcing incumbents to react and change. The CNBC Disruptor 50 accolade follows Movandi’s recent news of partnering with Verizon to expand 5G mmWave coverage. For the latest Movandi news and awards, visit movandi.com/news.

The Sixth Annual 2020 Orange County Business Journal (OCBJ) Innovator of the Year Awards were announced on September 24. Reza was selected amongst over 30 finalists within a range of companies and industries.

About Movandi

Movandi is the fastest growing 5G mmWave solutions company with a mission to revolutionize 5G Everywhere. The company was founded by two siblings, Maryam and Reza Rofougaran, today’s top leaders in the wireless industry, whose innovations have shaped and transformed wireless in the last few decades. Having pioneered wireless systems, Movandi is solving real-world 5G mmWave deployments with unmatched differentiation and high-performance core technology in 5G integrated circuits, antennas, systems, algorithms and design disciplines to enable 5G to reach its full potential. Movandi’s flexible solutions solve 5G mmWave deployment cost and schedule challenges and provide future-proof solutions utilizing mesh and routing to further improve 5G coverage and capacity. Movandi’s strong and diverse system portfolio of IP and patents plays a critical role across the complete 5G ecosystem, from infrastructure to mobile, while allowing for maximum 5G coverage. www.movandi.com

