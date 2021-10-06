RED BANK, N.J., Oct 06, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mover's Choice, a specialty moving and storage insurance program, and Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, announced the renewing of their partnership today for another year that would help provide more than 25,000 meals to those in need.



This is the third year of the partnership between the two organizations that has contributed a total of 63,000 meals to hungry families across the country.



"We're extremely fortunate and appreciative to join such a much-needed cause," said Brandon Laam, Director of Business Development at Mover's Choice. "The sustainable donation process that Move For Hunger undertakes is quite extraordinary. With their partnership, we look forward to having the ability to do our part in getting food delivered to those who need it most."



Mover's Choice has been a trusted partner of the moving and storage industry for over 25 years. Their specially designed insurance products and solutions support many van lines and individual movers in the Move For Hunger network.



Thanks to partnerships like the one with Mover's Choice, Move For Hunger continues to increase its impact in the United States and Canada. Just last month, Move For Hunger announced that it had helped feed 20 million people - half of which coming in the last three years alone.



Since its founding in 2009, Move For Hunger has made a sustainable way for people to donate food. They've partnered with 1,000+ movers in all fifty states and Canada to ask the simple question, "Would you like to donate your food when you move?" The organization has since expanded its scope to include organizing community food drives, rescuing unused food from events like marathons and festivals, and the recent launch of its new fresh food program which collects perishable food from farms and other sources and distributes it to local food banks.



All of these initiatives are vital in solving the hunger crisis that touches every state and county in the United States. There are 42 million hungry Americans including 1 in 6 kids that are considered food insecure. In California, the home of Mover's Choice, over 4 million people are unsure of where their next meal is coming from.



"Mover's Choice has been a close partner of ours for multiple years and we very much appreciate their continued support," said Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger. "We're trying to mobilize an entire industry-from the movers to all the companies that support the movers-to rally around the same cause. With our continued partnership, we're one step closer to doing that and one step closer to ending hunger."



About Move For Hunger



Move For Hunger 501(c)(3) is a national non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger. We have mobilized the leaders of moving, relocation, and multi-family industries to provide their customers, clients, and residents with the opportunity to donate their food when they move. Members of Move For Hunger also organize community food drives, participate in awareness campaigns, and create employee engagement programs. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit https://moveforhunger.org/.



About Mover's Choice



The Mover's Choice Program has been providing specially designed insurance products for the residential household goods moving and storage industry for over 28 years. We provide comprehensive coverage at competitive prices. Learn more at http://www.moverschoiceinfo.com/



