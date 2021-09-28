Log in
Movember and Sermo Partner to Increase Physician Conversation Around Prostate Cancer

09/28/2021
By Collecting Doctor Insights and Delivering Targeted Content Through Sermo’s Global Social Platform, Movember Provides Additional Support for Prostate Cancer Patients

True North, a global prostate cancer website created by Movember, the leading charity focused on men's health, has partnered with Sermo to provide physicians with enhanced resources for their prostate cancer patients. The partnership offers doctors and other HCPs on the Sermo platform access to True North’s educational content and tools pertaining to men’s health and prostate cancer.

Sermo will collect data and insights from their physician members in support of True North’s efforts to ensure doctors have greater access to a broad range of education tools designed to help them better serve their prostate cancer patients and their families. In turn, physicians on the Sermo platform will be able to tap into True North’s intuitive digital content to help patients navigate significant life changes after prostate cancer treatment. True North provides more than 90 evidence-based and supportive articles, as well as exciting upcoming tools for sexual health and population health.

“Prostate cancer is the second most commonly occurring cancer in men with 1.4 million diagnosed worldwide. This partnership with Movember is designed to better understand what physicians need to support patients and their treatment,” said Peter Kirk, Sermo CEO. “Prostate Cancer Awareness Month is the perfect time to drive conversations about the pivotal role physicians play in understanding this disease, and True North is the perfect partner with which to do it.””

Rob Fung, Movember’s Director of Digital Health, said, “The True North platform is designed to help men navigate their prostate cancer journey, beyond the cancer itself, and empower them to facilitate positive, collaborative conversations with their doctors. So as the leading authority on the voice of the physician, partnering with Sermo will ensure the physician's voice is front and center in the work that we do.”

About Sermo

Sermo turns physician experience, expertise, and observations into actionable insights for the global healthcare community. Engaging with more than 1.3 million HCPs across 150 countries, the company provides physicians with a social platform and unique community that fosters impactful peer-to-peer collaboration & discussions about issues that are important to them and their patients. Sermo offers on demand access to physicians via a suite of proprietary technology to provide business intelligence that benefits pharmaceutical, healthcare partners and the medical community at large. To learn more, visit www.sermo.com.

About True North

True North is a global prostate cancer program, proudly funded by Movember. Our mission is to transform the way you make informed decisions, receive care, manage symptoms and share lived experiences — by supporting and guiding you through every step of the prostate cancer journey.

About Movember

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men's health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programmes that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects around the world. In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives. The charity's vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men's health. To donate or learn more, please visit movember.com.


