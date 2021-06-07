MoviePass, Inc., In the Matter of
In the Matter of MoviePass, Inc., a corporation; HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS, INC., a corporation; MITCHELL LOWE, individually and as an officer of MOVIEPASS, INC., and THEODORE FARNSWORTH, individually and as an officer of HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS, INC.
FTC Matter/File Number:
192 3000
Enforcement Type:
Case Summary
Part 2 Consents
The operators of the MoviePass subscription service have agreed to settle Federal Trade Commission allegations they took steps to block subscribers from using the service as advertised, while also failing to secure subscribers' personal data.
