MoviePass, Inc., In the Matter of

06/07/2021 | 02:57pm EDT
MoviePass, Inc., In the Matter of
Last Updated: June 7, 2021
Case Status:
Pending
In the Matter of MoviePass, Inc., a corporation; HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS, INC., a corporation; MITCHELL LOWE, individually and as an officer of MOVIEPASS, INC., and THEODORE FARNSWORTH, individually and as an officer of HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS, INC.
FTC Matter/File Number:

192 3000

Enforcement Type:

Part 2 Consents

Case Summary

The operators of the MoviePass subscription service have agreed to settle Federal Trade Commission allegations they took steps to block subscribers from using the service as advertised, while also failing to secure subscribers' personal data.The operators of the MoviePass subscription service have agreed to settle Federal Trade Commission allegations they took steps to block subscribers from using the service as advertised, while also failing to secure subscribers' personal data.

HOT NEWS