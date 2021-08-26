Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Moving to K pop

08/26/2021 | 03:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A currency dealer works in front of an electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at a dealing room of a bank in Seoul

A look at the day ahead from Tommy Wilkes.

The Bank of Korea became the latest central bank to start the shift away from pandemic-era stimulus on Thursday after raising interest rates for the first time in almost three years. Policymakers said the economy was overheating and in a notably hawkish tone warned that they could tighten again.

While the Korean economy is running particularly strong, the hike in rates serves as another reminder for investors that the dialling back of extraordinary loose monetary policy is beginning in earnest. The hike comes as the Federal Reserve begins its annual Jackson Hole symposium.

Emerging market stocks fell after the announcement, as did markets across Asia -- with a rapid rise in cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant also hitting sentiment.

After climbing to record highs on Wednesday, the mood on global stock markets looked a little more cautious with European and Wall Street futures in the red. Many investors are reluctant to place big bets ahead of the 3-day virtual conference.

No one is expecting the Fed to sound the gun on tapering its asset purchases at the symposium, but investors will be listening closely for Chair Jerome Powell's views on Friday on when to dial back the stimulus as the economy recovers all its lost output from the pandemic and inflation rises.

Elsewhere, the dollar was little changed and stood at one-week lows. The safe-haven greenback had been catapulted to a multi-month high last week on nerves about the global economy.

Oil prices dipped after three days of gains, although the Brent crude price was firmly above $72 a barrel.

In company news, shares in German fund manager DWS fell 5.3% in early Frankfurt trade following a news report that U.S. authorities are investigating the manager over its sustainability claims.

Australia's biggest supermarket chain Woolworths announced a A$2 billion ($1.45 billion) share buyback and a 20% jump in annual profit as lockdowns sparked demand for household essentials.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Thursday:

-Italy industrial orders data Jun

-Euro zone M3 money supply Jul

-U.S. Q2 GDP, second estimate

-U.S. PCE Q2

-U.S. weekly jobless claims

-Jackson Hole Symposium until Aug 28

-ECB July policy meeting minutes

-Earnings: CD Projetkt, Delivery Hero, Hays, Polymetal


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELIVERY HERO SE -1.70% 120.65 Delayed Quote.-2.99%
MERCK KGAA 0.40% 201 Delayed Quote.42.79%
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE -0.61% 15.54 Delayed Quote.13.81%
TESCO PLC 0.18% 251.9 Delayed Quote.8.71%
VONOVIA SE 0.14% 57.84 Delayed Quote.-3.28%
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED -1.35% 40.82 End-of-day quote.3.84%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:28aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Big Tech vows to ramp up cybersecurity after White House summit
AQ
03:23aIron ore creeps higher on China steel demand optimism
RE
03:22aBritish Land sharpens focus on office and fulfilment spaces with new deals
RE
03:19aMoving to K pop
RE
03:07aFTSE 100 to Fall at Open After Mixed Asia Session
DJ
03:05aARABIAN NIGHTS BUZZ : staycations boost Saudi economy
RE
02:59aAramco Trading to join Platts oil pricing process in Asia
RE
02:59aOil rally ends amid COVID-19 concerns, returning supply
RE
02:57aJapan's Murata to close key component plant over COVID-19 cluster
RE
02:50aIndia's SpiceJet settles with Boeing MAX aircraft lessor Avolon
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Buffett-backed Nubank to seek IPO valuation of over $55 billion -sources
2U.S. to work with Big Tech, finance sector on new cybersecurity guidelines
3Asian shares spooked by Delta spread as Jackson Hole looms
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Syngenta Group benefits from farmers restocking as Q2 sales rise 28%
5Gold subdued as investor focus turns to Jackson Hole

HOT NEWS