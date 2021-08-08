Mozambican, Rwandan forces retake port town from insurgents

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Mozambican and Rwandan
security forces have recaptured the port town of Mocimboa da
Praia, an insurgents' stronghold, the two countries said on
Sunday, adding to a growing list of retaken towns and villages.
Mozambique's northern-most province of Cabo Delgado, which
has gas developments worth some $60 billion, has since 2017
harboured an Islamist insurgency.
Since last year, the unrest has escalated as insurgents,
linked to Islamic State, seized entire towns, including the
strategically important Mocimboa da Praia.
Last month, the Rwandan government deployed a 1,000-strong
force to Mozambique to fight alongside Mozambique's forces and
troops of the 16-member Southern African Development Community
(SADC)
Mocimboa da Praia, 60 kilometres (37 miles) south of the gas
projects, previously served as the main airport for
international workers flying into the gas developments and its
port is used for cargo deliveries.
Rwandan defence forces spokesman Ronald Rwivanga told
Reuters the insurgents, who have fled to nearby forests, were
greatly weakened by losing Mocimboa da Praia. They have held it
for nearly a year, and it was a stronghold for their supplies.
"It was a critical port for their survival. Losing it is
going to be a significant blow to their ability to maintain the
insurgency," Rwivanga said, adding the army would remain in the
recaptured areas until stability returns.
He said there had been heavy fighting.
"We are just waiting for the final count but generally
speaking the enemy had many casualties," he said.
Colonel Omar Saranga, Mozambican Ministry of Defence
spokesman, told a news conference the forces took control of
public and private infrastructure, including government
buildings, the port, airport, hospital, markets and catering
establishments.
He said operations continued to consolidate control over
critical areas, including an area where a water treatment
facility is situated.
The army has also regained control of Awasse – a small but
also strategic settlement near Mocimboa da Praia.
Almost 800,000 people have been displaced in Cabo Delgado
and the fighting has brought a $20 billion natural gas project
led by oil giant Total to a halt.
(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana in Kigali and Manuel
Mucari in Maputo; writing by Nqobile Dludla in Johannesburg;
editing by Barbara Lewis)