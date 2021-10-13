Mozambique: Financial Inclusion and Stability Project - P166107

The objective of the Financial Inclusion and Stability Project for Mozambique is to increase financial inclusion among underserved groups and MSMEs, while strengthening the overall financial safety net. There are three components to the project, the first component being increasing usage of transaction accounts and access to finance for MSMEs. The objective of this component is to support increased usage of transaction accounts (bank or mobile money...

